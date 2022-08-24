The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A "No Strings Attached" Love Affair During Moon Trine Jupiter On Thursday, August 25, 2022

Not everyone is cut out for a grand love story, in fact, there are many of us who would rather avoid the 'grand' bit and just cut to the part where we feel good about the person we're with, have fun, share intimate moments together and then book.

As mentioned, not everyone wants to settle down. Some folks prefer a 'no strings attached' love affair, and during Moon trine Jupiter, this kind of thing is more prevalent and doable.

Today's major transit, Moon trine Jupiter, encourages us to think outside the box, as they say. This means that when it comes to love, not everyone here wants to do it the same way as the next person; we feel independent, we trust our own sense of limitation and we want to be the one who chooses what's best in our lives.

During Moon trine Jupiter, we don't feel the need to go with the flock; instead, we wish to move to the beat of our own drum, and that drum beats for independence. Sure we want love, and we want to be involved, but we also want to 'get out' when we want to, without having to disrupt some sort of unwritten contract.

And so, there are certain signs that prefer to do things without a contract, without the testimony of allegiance, and without the fear of breaking a heart simply because of a misunderstanding.

"No strings attached" is there for a reason, and it implies that we care enough to state things up front to avoid messy things like heartbreak, afterward. For those who want a 'no strings attached' love affair, you are advised to be very clear in your intentions right at the start.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs want 'no strings attached' love affair starting Thursday, August 25, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a very good reason why you crave a love affair that has no strings attached and that's because you've never been in one and you want to try it out. It certainly does seem like something that could prevent heartache, especially if both parties are dedicated to the concept. And, of course, it does take two to tango in this case as there is no such thing as 'no strings attached' when both parties haven't agreed.

You are quite tired of being hurt, and you're even more tired of being accused of that which hurts another person. You take NO JOY in hurting people, and yet, that seems to be the way it goes in relationships that are all about attachment. And so, during Moon trine Jupiter, you will make the decision to try this kind of lifestyle out, because it seems very appealing to you, and you don't want to go without love in your life.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Life has taught you that the more love you pour into a relationship, the harder the breakup will be when it inevitably comes around. In your case, it always comes around because you find it revolting to watch a relationship go from passionate love to bored passivity. You don't let your relationships turn sour, so instead, you break up but this is all because the affairs that you've been in, in the past, were made on the idea of monogamy and devotion.

In fact, that's all you ever believed existed, until now, during the Moon trine Jupiter. This transit opens your mind as that is what its main function is. Today brings you the idea of starting over again, except this time, you want a love affair that has no strings attached. If you both fall in love and wish to stick together, you'll find that out in time, but as for now, your aim is to keep it light, free, loving, and escapable.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You, like most people on Earth, try to fall in line with the rest of the world when it comes to what you want in love and what is expected of you. And so, you go with the flow; you fall in love and abide by the rules of that love affair, which are always made up of 'no cheating allowed' and 'devotion forever' — both of which feel a little too imprisoning for your heart to deal with.

You don't mind the idea of loyalty or devotion; what you can't stand is being made to obey, as that is what puts a damper on your feelings towards love. You simply are not being told what to do, especially with your emotions. And you don't like being made to feel like a child for not obeying the standards and rules.

During Moon trine Jupiter, you will come into yourself, knowing that you are the one who writes the rulebook for your own love life. You want a no strings attached kind of love, and if your partner is up for that, then call it a happy day, indeed. You just do not want to be STUCK in something you can't get out of.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.