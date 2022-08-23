The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Take A Risk For Love During The Moon In Leo, August 24 – 26, 2022

It's easy enough to get carried away with the moment, especially when we are being backed up with a courageous transit like the Moon in Leo.

During this transit, on August 24 – 26, 2022, three zodiac signs may take their love for someone so far that they actually endanger their lives in the process.

There's one thing about going all the way for the person we love, and there's entirely another thing about risking everything for love. Risking EVERYTHING for love is an ideal romantic notion, and belongs in fiction, rather than in real life.

Many of us would like to imagine ourselves as these creatures of passion; we are the brave warriors that fight the good fight for the sake of love...and yet, this really isn't Game of Thrones, is it? Nope, it's just the Moon in Leo, and it arouses in us the desire to become greater than we are, and in doing so, we sometimes bite off more than we can chew.

Today, we risk it all for love, and guess what? We don't always get what we want. We equate risk with success; after all, if we are that brave, how could we not be successful in our endeavors? Welcome to the false bravado of Moon in Leo, and its weak results.

And so, today we risk our necks for people that don't necessarily care that we're doing so. With Moon in Leo egging us on, we don't really catch on to the futility of what we're doing. So, While we feel mighty and proud, we're also taking risks that are both unnecessary and won't end up in our favor. Ah well.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Leo, here are which three zodiac signs take a risk for love, August 24 – 26, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you get it into your head that you are going to GO FOR IT, nothing stops you, and during Moon in Leo, you'll be on full blast for risking your next for the person you love. You believe, in all sincerity, that you're doing the right thing. You have to show this person that you love them and so, you go all the way, which is risky, but in your mind, worth it.

You feel stronger than usual and you like this feeling as it puts you right into your warrior element; you have no fear and will risk it all, just to prove to this person that you are the only possible choice for them.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

You're doing this to make sure the person you love thinks that you are the greatest person in the world, so there are selfish motives here. What you will get in the long run is a confirmation by that person that you are indeed nervy, but totally off base, as they are not as interested in your bold moves as you are.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The whole kicker with 'risking everything for love' is in the fact that nothing is guaranteed. Just because you risk your neck for someone doesn't mean that you are a shoo-in for success. During Moon in Leo, you feel brave and strong; you think that because you think a certain way that the universe can't help but support your intentions.

Sometimes this works and sometimes it doesn't. Today, with Moon in Leo, it will not work, because there are too many other conditions at play here. The number one condition being 'ego.'

This transit makes you feel like a superstar; you believe in yourself and so you think you can change the world. You think that your passionate approach will sway the mind and heart of the person you are doing it all for. The wake-up call is waiting for you, and it will show you that this is not the person to risk it all for. You tried, Taurus. You did a good job, but it wasn't meant to be.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes all it takes is for you to catch a hot moment of self-belief and zoom — off you go, showing the world how brave and fearless you can be. Today, during Moon in Leo, you'll catch that courage buzz once again and this time, you'll focus all your might on this one person: the one you love. It doesn't matter if you are involved with this person or if they are someone you'd like to be involved with; today is the day you make a fool of yourself for this person.

While nobody likes being a fool, you have ways of justifying your foolish behavior by saying that you 'did it for love!'

And yes, you might be doing whatever it is that you do for the sake of love, but you're also totally off base with your target, as this person has not signed on for all that you want to bring. While it's noble and sweet of you to show your love to this degree, it is also unsolicited and ends up feeling like pressure on the person you are focused on pleasing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.