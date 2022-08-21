Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 22, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, August 22, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Aries, the day promises big plans and outstanding achievements for you. You have high hopes for what you can accomplish, which may be why you put more on yourself than you need to do. It's a good idea not to overload your schedule. Some things can wait.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Are you worried about your partner's fidelity? If you have been cheated on in the past, you may feel extra sensitive about anything that comes close to what you went through prior. Try not to worry about what you suspect unless you have hard facts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Feelings matter, but so do actions. It's your choices that make all the difference today. Even if you feel unmotivated or afraid to do something you know you have to do, it's better to stay the course because your actions will manifest results.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

There is a lot of energy and activity going on in your life. It can feel chaotic and challenging. As a result, you may struggle with loneliness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are going to be at the right place at the right time. Then, when you least expect it, something great will come your way and give you the blessings you have been praying for.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Even the worst day will have a positive ending. Today may start disappointing and put you through many tests, but you rise above and make it through with flying colors.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have to make a decision when it comes to your heart. Even though you may love two people, there's one that stands out the most to you that you truly want to be with; pick that person.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can be resourceful and figure out how to solve a problem that is not easy to fix. Don't give up the first time. You may fail, but with many tries comes success.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's heartbreaking when you find out someone has lied to you. It's hard to rebuild trust once it has been broken. You may try to forgive, but the truth is you feel betrayed, and it will take time for you to get over how you feel.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Cancel any plans you don't need to do this week and use your free time to work on yourself. There are few things more important than your spiritual health and if you have been feeling disconnected, make quiet time a top priority.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are always sad, and a part of you will wish you didn't have to say goodbye to the past. But this door must close, so you are free to live the life meant for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Common sense is your best friend right now. You have a lot at risk, so when you decide which path to take, consider what will be the most practical for your current situation.

