Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 19, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, August 19, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Aries, you have forgotten who you really are because of trying to please others. Your need to be accepted has gone too far, so take a moment to regroup and get back to your inner truth. Think seriously about what brought you to this place of compromise.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Don't settle for less than what you really want out of life. It's easy to get caught up in paying bills and being ultra responsible, but life is much more than that. You have dreams and they're waiting for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Put your thoughts on paper and start planning what you need to do. It's one thing to talk around with your ideas in your head, but that won't get anything going. What matters is action.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You can't be the giver all the time. It can feel uncomfortable to take help from others when they offer it to you, but that's what friendships are all about—sharing experiences and allowing each other to be there when it's needed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You can trust your intuition, but there are times when you lack clarity and focus which can cause your inner voice to go silent. When this happens, it's important to care for yourself. You may need some self-care and a weekend of rest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You are the harmonizer today. Everyone else seems to be having problems and is looking to you to fix them. It can be hard to play this role, but you can do it.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

There are a lot of changes going on around you, and it can be tempting to cut corners and do things halfway. However, it's important for you to maintain your high standards and not give less than what you always do. In the end, you will feel better about yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You are driven and motivated, but not everyone will travel at the same speed as you. You may judge others for their inability to keep up with your flow, but passing compassion, people go at their own pace.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Before you take on any more projects, be sure you have worked on your own inner healing. Sometimes you mask pain by doing more stuff, and in the end, it will only leave you feeling empty inside. Find a balance.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Try not to announce everything to the world prematurely. You want to be sure you are fully invested in your project. So when you think you need someone to hold you accountable, pick a friend, not your social media.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

What matters is inner beauty and character. It's easy to be beautiful on the outside, but being able to tell the truth, and show love, grace and compassion to others goes beyond the superficial.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

It's good to check in with yourself and question your point of view. Your perception can change with more information. You may think you like something then realize it's not for you. It's okay to adjust your thinking.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.