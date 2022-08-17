The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For August 18, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, August 18, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

When you decide you are into something, you are completely committed, and right now you may be seeing small glimmers of hope that a relationship you have worked hard at is starting to take a turn around the corner.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Everyone knows that you love the finer things in life, but you are also frugal and don't like to overly indulge without a good reason.

Today, the Nine of Cups is inviting you to make an excuse to give yourself something you really want. You can easily find a reason if you think long enough.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You have come to realize that you cannot trust everyone you meet. Some people will present themselves to you with friends but they are only looking out for themselves.

You need to wait a little while before investing yourself so strongly. Give people time to show them who you are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A kind word is needed and when you have to respond to someone's statement or opinion, you don't always have to agree with them.

You can simply acknowledge their message and move on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

When your heart hurts, it's so difficult to feel like you'll ever be whole again. You love deeply, and completely, Leo.

You don't take it lightly when a person's loyalty was flawed and they let you down. You will recover, but for now, it's OK to cry.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You have enough information gathered to do what you have set your mind to accomplish.

You can start to move in the right direction with your future in sight. The vision you have for the future is clear and this can inspire you to keep going when times are tough.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Today, you may find yourself daydreaming about past memories when life felt much simpler. You may be misty-eyed and nostalgic wishing to go back in time to experience the laughter once again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You have a soft spot for lost causes, and sometimes your kindness can lead you to feel taken advantage of. You may be overgiving and oversharing more than you expected to. It's not easy to establish a boundary in the middle of a relationship but it's possible. For you, it may also be a necessity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are in tune with your needs and wants and that is one of the reasons why you are so aware of what others need as well. You are giving and generous this week, and what you share is more than a gift, it's a blessing that was much-needed.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

A turn of events can have you doing something you never imagined you could do. You have been striving for excellence, and now it's finally paying off.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

You may not like someone you know who got away with their wrong-doing. It's better to let the universe handle serving justice where it is needed. They will eventually get what is due to them at the time when they may learn from their choices.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Lucky you, Pisces. Even when things don't go the way you hoped or planned, you find a way to make it work out. You find good fortune everywhere you go. You are right where you belong and at the perfect time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.