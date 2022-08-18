The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, August 19, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 19, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday. Check out what the stars, the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, August 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Here it is, Aries. The moment you've been waiting for, and this means that a few financial matters need to be resolved and settled this week.

You have a few pending bills to pay, and the money is going to be there for you soon. Tie up a few loose ends and breathe easy next week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The pressure to perform is on, Taurus. You have a few things you'd like to accomplish in your life.

You have big goals and even bigger dreams. The Last Quarter Moon in your sign is like the cherry on top of the sundae.

All you have to do is start taking action steps and creating momentum. Everything is going to fall into place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When you suddenly decide to let go of the past amazing things can happen for you, Gemini.

You start to see the world for what it is and what it can be. You begin to envision all the potential you have in your heart.

Today, you can find the courage to do things you swore you'd never do because you see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have friendships that need to either be worked on and rebuilt or that need distancing so you can make room for new friends.

You have to go out and start socializing again, Cancer. Why sit at home bored when you can have fun enjoying the beach, the park or a movie with someone you like?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Work-related matters may take up quite a bit of your time and energy today.

So, when the day unwinds and you're ready to go home try to treat your personal space like a sanctuary. Don't bring your job home with you, Leo. Leave it at the door.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This Last Quarter Moon can have you feeling alive again in a way you have not in years, Virgo. You may be ready to take on the world or to discover new things about yourself that you had long forgotten.

Perhaps you can return to an old hobby and rediscover what you loved so much about it. You don't want to pretend that the stirring in your heart isn't happening. Tap back in and see where the road leads.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When someone tells you that they want to give you the world, it's sweet and a part of you may want to believe them. But, don't give up your independence for a relationship, Libra. You love to be your own person. You can be open to their generosity, but also remain true to yourself, your dreams and your own calling.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you're falling in love with someone, be gentle with yourself. You are quick to give up your heart and throw yourself into a relationship.

Your passion can frighten even you, Scorpio. So, let the other person catch up with where you are emotionally right now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Plan a work date, Sagittarius. It's always so nice to do things with a friend and to help each other finish up a few projects. Today, try to double up with a partner and get a few of your much-needed tasks done, then end the day with pizza and a movie.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may feel alone in the world at times, but you have a guardian angel with you helping and guiding your path.

You don't have to do anything either. Just be brave to follow your passions. The gates will open when you are on the right path.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Release any grudges and stop holding on to things that you are ready to move on from. Yes, there are a few things in the past that you may like to change, but that was yesterday. Live for today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A conversation that is so important for you to have is timely now. You may have to initiate the topic and begin to introduce it to the person you need to have a heart-to-heart with. It isn't easy to be the one to bring up a tough subject, but it's also necessary. You can do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.