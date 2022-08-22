The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 23, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Cancer, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, focus on the goodness life has to offer you. Treat yourself to something sweet and give yourself permission to indulge in your favorite dessert. The day is meant for comfort foods and things that bring a sense of familiarity and comfort.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, healing takes time but it's also what you do with the time you've been given. Today, you will want to go gentle on yourself. Don't worry if you are still having trouble overcoming a disappointment or still thinking about the past. When you are fully whole again, it will be the right time for you and your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you cannot always stay in one place. The point of life is changes and movement are required. Do something that stretches you beyond your comfort zone. Think outside of the box and allow your world to be challenged and tested to grow your mindset.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, there are a lot of things going on today, so you will want to manage your stress. Go for walk. Clear away things from your calendar that aren't necessary. Aim for less and discover how it helps you to do more.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, a trip is coming up and you will want to enjoy your time out and about with a friend. If you have been planning a little getaway or thinking about doing one, today is the perfect time to look into what is out there for you to explore.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, surround yourself with new music. Update your Spotify list. If you love to play a musical instrument, dust it off and enjoy a few moments reacquainting yourself with notes and songs you still know.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's important to have a vision of your future and your life. If you don't know what you would like to accomplish before the year is over, spend a moment to journal a few ideas and pick one. End this week by creating a vision board of what you want more of in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you love animals and if you are thinking about adopting a pet, check out rescues or animal shelters nearby. This may be the week that you provide a new home for a furry friend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you have an upbeat and optimistic mindset. This is what helps you to pull through any situation you face. You may need to give yourself a little boost of positive energy due to some work you have going on. Spend time in nature and get some extra sunshine to encourage your heart to keep going.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's always easy to fall into temptation or to emotionally eat when life is stressful. That is all behind you now. You can pick healthy eating to do better this week. Don't let sliding into an old pattern stop you from reaching your future goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you have an air of confidence about yourself today. You are able to do well in any situation you find yourself in. Trust in the universe to continue to guide you and to help you achieve what you're here to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you possess such nurturing energy. Today, you are like a mother to a child with friends and family. When they need a hug or a kind word, you're the first person to show you care and to provide a hug that communicates safety.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.