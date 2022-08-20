The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, August 21, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 20, 2022
For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 21, 2022.
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Aries
Strive for love that feels real to you, Aries. There are plenty of people who promise you an amazing future but fail to deliver. Go for what you know is going to last. If you see a red flag early, pay attention and run.
Taurus
Every relationship has its fair share of challenges in life. You may encounter a few more difficulties than you had planned today, but it will only make you stronger as a couple if you work together as a team.
Gemini
Love can include moments of self-doubt. You want to get everything right this time around. So, don't rush into this relationship. Take your time to get to know this person you are starting to care about.
Cancer
People we love have a right to choose their own future, and it may not be the one that we feel is best for them. That's when you need to release them to God and pray that wherever the path leads, it will feel like home for them.
Leo
Some people want to be in a relationship but not give up their full independence. You may struggle with this dance yourself today wondering if it's worth giving up your life completely or sharing your world and seeing what the future holds for you as part of a couple.
Virgo
No one can be the perfect partner or lover, but that does not mean it isn't good to at least try. Do your best today, Virgo. And, if you drop the ball once or twice due to being a busy human, your person will forgive and love you anyway.
Libra
No matter what stage of love you're in, you are bound to make mistakes. You may find that you have to work a little bit harder to rebuild where things fell off. But, in the end, that's what makes your relationship so worthwhile.
Scorpio
Be patient with the person you love, Scorpio. Sometimes a little bit of patience and empathy can go a long way. You are filling their love cup and helping them to see how sincere you are about unconditional love.
Sagittarius
Relationships, like people, can change. You will rediscover all the things that you didn't know about your person. It's OK for a person to decide that they want to do new things; it can make your relationship vibrant and more romantic.
Capricorn
Be strong and brave, Capricorn. Today, you may need to practice a little bit of tough love with a person you care for. It's never easy to set boundaries that feel harsh, but it's how to let them know you truly care.
Aquarius
Aquarius, it's your turn to be a giver in a relationship. There are times when a person cannot give their fair share in a relationship. You may have to carry a bit more of the load today to show support during a difficult time.
Pisces
Pisces, you are learning that to love well, sometimes you have to let go rather than hold on. The distance may be good for you both and allow you to see how much you have and what it is you were missing.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality.