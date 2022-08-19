The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, August 20, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 20, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Aries

Love can be full of surprises, Aries. Expect something wonderful that is borderline magical to happen to you. A romantic event can be just around the corner.

Taurus

Love your pets, Taurus. Today is the perfect day to adopt a furry friend. If you and your significant other have been discussing expanding your family to include a dog or cat, it's a great day to visit a shelter to see who you'd like to give a furever home.

Gemini

Get creative, Gemini. There are so many wonderful ways to say, "I love you," to someone special. Do something unexpected. Make a beautiful memory.

Cancer

Today, there can be heartbreak among a friend who is going through a difficult divorce or a relationship falling apart. It can be so hard to watch a loved one suffer from a distance, but your encouragement can be a bright spot in their day.

Leo

Why sit at home, Leo? Today go out and try something new that you've not done in a while. Has it been a while since you've been to a movie? Maybe look up times and hit the theatre with the person you love.

Virgo

Love is everything, but sometimes when you're single it can feel so far away. Believe in the future. Use this time to work on self-love and self-care. Love will find you and come to you wherever you are.

Libra

Don't let someone pressure you to do more than you are ready for when you are first dating. Set boundaries, Libra, that feel right for you. You are worth waiting for.

Scorpio

Your heart and presence are light around others. You have a way with words, Scorpio. When you tell someone how they make you feel, it gives them reassurance that you care and see them for who they are.

Sagittarius

If you're wondering whether or not someone is thinking of you, they likely are. If a person is coming to mind to you more than usual, they may call you to see how you're doing. This could be an ex who is hoping for reconcilation.

Capricorn

When you are worried about someone, it can be such a hard feeling in your heart. You will want to release them to their fate. You can be there to love on them when they need you, but you cannot walk this path for them.

Aquarius

Wish for the best in love, Aquarius. You may have to say goodbye to someone you care for because they aren't ready for you right now. Life can change in a moment, and the future can reveal that the wait was worth all the tears you shed now.

Pisces

Aim for the stars, Pisces. Love is what you make of it. You are able to heal the deepest parts of your heart from the past to create a brighter future. It's not easy to try and love without fear, but you can do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.