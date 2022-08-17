The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, August 18, 2022

For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 18, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Aries

Love is not always going to be romantic, and this can be a tough truth for you to accept, Aries. You are hoping to find someone special who pulls your heartstrings and makes you swoon, but there's always going to be practical moments to contend with, and for today, you may be dealing with the harsh realities of life that can block romantic love.

Taurus

It's risky to fall in love with a friend because if you cross the line to lovers you may lose a friend and a lover later in your relationship. This can be such a difficult decision for you to make, Taurus. You may struggle to know which choice you ought to make in your love life. Take your time and follow your heart.

Gemini

You don't want to be in a relationship with a person who feels more like they are a full-time job, so when you see a good friend dealing with problems you would never allow for yourself it's tough to not say anything. Today, you may be noticing red flags and really wanting to share your thoughts about their relationship.

Cancer

You have been feeling down and out when it comes to love. Even when you are in love and everything is fine there's a part of you that wonders if something is wrong and you don't see it. Your worries can feel compounded today, and you may need to regroup and get more reassurance from your love than usual.

Leo

When people break up, the hardest part is dividing all the things you once shared—from photos to items that you both used while living together. Today, remind yourself that this is just stuff. Even though you may never want to speak to this person again, it's not always necessary to fight for what you don't want or really need—out of principle.

Virgo

An illusion of love has finally popped and now you see things for what they are. This is the ultimate test of your ability to love someone unconditionally. You may have to dive deeply in your heart and soul to find a way to do it, but it's not impossible, and you may easily rise to the occasion because of your integrity and desire to hold on even when you have an excuse to let go.

Libra

You aren't looking for romantic entanglements that come without strings attached. You are interested in the full commitment that becomes shared between two people who grow together. So, when you are offered casual commitments, it's a big no thanks. You'll hold out for the real deal even if it means waiting forever.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you don't mean to disappoint your partners or anyone else because you love who you love. You are going to follow your heart today. Even if no one ever really understands why you are so deeply committed to your mate, all that matters to you is your own feelings.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today, you are learning to let go of expectations and high standards that sound great on paper but may not be so practical in practice. Today, someone falls off of the pedestal you put them on and in the end you're OK. You know that being themselves is all that matters, and you find a way to love them for it.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you're not interested in small talk that does not get to the heart of the matter. Today, you're looking for a deeply intimate conversation that explores the current status of your relationship and where your partner sees you going from here.

Aquarius

Aquarius, money troubles are starting to hinder the intimacy in your relationship right now. You don't want it to be this way, but it's hard to concentrate on this aspect of your relationship when you're worried about how things will get paid. Today, you may need to address the problem and find a solution so you feel more relaxed and able to be yourself once again.

Pisces

Pisces, you've changed and there's nothing you can do about it. Your heart is no longer invested in the way that you wanted it to be. You have come to the end of the road and you are not sure where to go from here. This does not necessarily mean that this is the end of your love life but it does mean that everything has to adjust in some way for you to feel truly happy at this point in time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.