The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During Jupiter In Aries Starting On Monday, August 15, 2022

We must always be thankful when transits like Jupiter in Aries come to town, as they are exceptionally beneficial in terms of love, romance, and our relationships.

This transit brings about the idea of a future; do we have somewhere to go with the relationship we are presently in?

While our answer to that question may vary, most of the time we wish for a future with our selected partner, and if we had our way, we'd walk into that future with them, hand in hand.

We are romantics and we want to build on what we already have. Well, at least most of us do, and for those of us who wish to carry this romance all the way, today is the day that we look deeply into our hearts to find what it is that we can unearth to make this situation more hopeful, more promising.

During Jupiter in Aries, we see potential, and with Aries's power driving the machine, we are ready to stand up and deliver all we have.

Our intentions are for the good today. We are not about being selfish or greedy; while, yes, we want a good life for ourselves, we fully know that our happiness includes the happiness of the person we are with, and knowing this, we act accordingly.

We want our person to be happy with us. We want them to be able to relax in the relationship knowing that we are trustworthy and will not hurt them. This is how today goes for the lovers who wish to try.

The three zodiac signs whose love lives and relationships improve during Jupiter in Aries starting Monday, August 15, 2022.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've come a long way in the relationship that you are presently in, Libra, and you've seen your own personality change to a degree because of it. It seems that you've become mellower, and you never thought that would happen. You used to take pride in being somewhat snobby, but your elite attitude has softened, and this is because you've allowed it to.

During Jupiter in Aries, you will begin to feel something you've never felt before: the desire to make it last. You've usually kept an open attitude during relationships, one that lets you know that this thing may not last, and should it fall apart, you're ready for it.

Now, things have changed and you want the relationship to grow and you wish for the two of you to stay together. Aries energy puts you in the right place at the right time for letting your partner know that you are down for the long haul, in all the right ways.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have a choice here, and it's a hard one, but you're going to make that choice today and you will stand by it. This choice is, of course, whether to stay with your partner, or whether to go. You will choose to stay. You feel that it's worth the time and effort you've put in already, and even though you've seen some very sorry days in this 'romance' you can't help but love them.

They are just 'your person' and during Jupiter in Aries, you feel like you owe it yourself to stay the course. You don't like the idea of failure, and even though you've flirted with it in the past, you can only see yourself with this person in the future.

You don't want to start again or try someone else. You don't want to date, or find a new relationship; you want to stick it out, and even though that might feel scary, it's the only path you wish to stay on. Good luck and fight the good fight, Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

All you needed was that final push to make the relationship something you can believe in, and you'll get that boost from Jupiter in Aries, on August 15, 2022. You are someone who looks for signs. You take those signs as warnings or hints and you act on them.

Today, Jupiter in Aries will bring you a sign and you will understand it as a push in the right direction, where your romance is concerned. Stay or go? Pursue or release? Today, you decide to stay and pursue. The person you are with is fascinating to you, however, they are a different person than you and that takes adjusting to.

You like things your way, but Aries energy lets you see the bigger picture; things could be pretty dang happy if you just give in, and today, you will give in. You'll give in to the idea that, for you, at this point in your life, you'd be happier and better off with the person you are with. New beginnings with a familiar situation.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.