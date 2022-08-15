Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 16, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Today's challenge comes to us when we are bold and brave enough to take on the world, but we are also unable to see the pitfalls ahead because of our ego.

On Tuesday, we may want to talk about what we are doing and how we will do it because the day resonates with the energy of a Life Path 3, the Communicator.

But you can avoid this by being a bit more cautious when telling the world your plans. Instead of posting things on social media before you've made your moves, plan them out and then launch when you are ready to truly show all you've accomplished with your time.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Yes, Aries, you can argue and fight with the best of them, but that does not mean you ought to do so.

Today's Emperor tarot card can be taken as a warning—mind your temper and try to remain as cool as you can when under pressure at home or work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Today, there is no rest for the weary as you work through every situation life has headed your way.

You may end the day as strongly as it started, and if there are a few irons left in the fire once 5 o'clock rolls around, leave it to rest until tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trusting your intuition is easier said than done, but it's a necessity today. The best person to know what will work for you today is you.

You don't need to allow anyone else to try to persuade you to think their way. Think for yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

What comes around goes around, and so today anything you have put out into the world energetically speaking you will receive back in kind.

You have done all that you can do for others, and now it's time for you to reap what you sow in the most positive ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Do not quit, Leo. Even if life feels hard and you just want to throw in the towel and go home make today's mantra be that you persisted no matter what the world seemed to toss your way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your emotions are telling you everything that you need to know. Now is not the time to hesitate or overthink.

What you need to do is listen carefully to your heart and form a plan to hit every goal you've set for yourself this week. There is no time to waste and you feel it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Do you have a big decision you need to make?

Don't rush into it. Today, you may receive a little bit more information than you had previously. So, of course, you'll want to review your facts and make the best decision.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

It's easy to think and feel like you're trapped by a situation but the truth is that you are not. You have the power and ability to find the loophole.

Right now fear is what keeps you from seeing the solution clearly. Calm your heart and assure yourself that things are going to work out. You are going to be in a better situation soon.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You always come up with the best ideas but not every single one is worth your while. Today, that changes for you.

You may have that one single brilliant concept worthy of pursuing. You may find that you're ready to see all your dreams come true. The stars align for you, Sagittarius, this is your lucky day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

When you feel something down to your bones you cannot deny it. Today, that strong sense that you are right where you are supposed to be will come alive again.

All that numbness you felt due to the pressures of life is starting to thaw. You are coming back into your own, Capricorn, and it feels so good.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Great things happen to you today, even when life throws you a curveball you feel confident and capable.

Nothing can stop you today, and you make the best of every situation you have in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are talented and skilled, Pisces. You have amazingly learned so much in such a short period of time.

You don't miss a beat. You solve a crucial problem and find what works seamlessly for your situation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.