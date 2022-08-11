Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 12, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 11, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, August 12, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.
On Friday, the numerology of the day is an 8, the Powerhouse, and what's amazing is the backstory of this number.
As you see, it looks like an infinity symbol standing on its side, and this symbolizes the cyclical energy that we experience in our own lives when weakness turns into a strength.
As the Moon prepares to have a Full Moon release in the zodiac sign of Aquarius during the courageous Leo season, today we find ourselves standing at a crossroads where change must begin.
Today's numerology is a sign that we can go from rags to riches, or from feeling defeated to experiencing the wins we want out of life.
On days like Friday, we accept life's challenges and use them as a springboard toward our dreams.
RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month For August 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Sun
Aries, life is good. Something you do well leads you to stand out in the crowd. Something you did this week will bring you a good return for your time investment.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Temperance
Taurus, even though you may be stubborn at times, that doesn't mean you don't think heavily about your choices. You may actually overthink today and become stuck in worry. When fear strikes, try to remember not to let it stop you from doing what you know must be done today.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Chariot
It's going to be an uphill climb for you. However, you won't ever know how things will turn out if you quit too soon. Stay committed and keep your eyes on your dreams.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
You have a meeting with fate and destiny, but your opportunities will only come to you if you work for them. Don't sit at home thinking luck will find you where you are. You have to go out and create your own luck.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Star
The universe has poured powerful wisdom into you through various experiences. Now it's your turn to share everything you have learned with others. Nothing happens by accident. What you receive is always meant to be shared.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Lovers
A romantic relationship is at a crossroad and one part of you may wonder what the future holds. You hold quite a bit of power in the direction things go. If you are unhappy, it's within your ability to make changes that improve a situation.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
You have created a life you can be proud of. You are able to connect with your feminine side to perceive what the next chapter of your life holds for you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Everyone needs a little escape from the everyday. Even you could benefit from a bit of quiet away from all the noise of life. It's time to reflect and look inward.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Devil
Prepare to feel as though the rug is being pulled out from beneath your feet. Even though you feel off balance because of someone else's acrtions, you can find a way to recenter and stay grounded.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Emperor
You may need to take a strong position and fight for what you believe. A passive approach won't get you the results that you want. Today, stand your ground and let your desires be known.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Fool
A new relationship or project is on the horizion and because you're so excited to start, this new chapter of your life, you are hurrying forward. A friend may be warning you to watch out and be careful, so don't let overconfidence cause you to miss good advice.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Judgement
Whatever decisions you need to make today, trust your heart and make sure things make sense. Do your research and be true to yourself, but if you're unclear, don't be afraid to say no.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.