Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 12, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, August 12, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

On Friday, the numerology of the day is an 8, the Powerhouse, and what's amazing is the backstory of this number.

As you see, it looks like an infinity symbol standing on its side, and this symbolizes the cyclical energy that we experience in our own lives when weakness turns into a strength.

As the Moon prepares to have a Full Moon release in the zodiac sign of Aquarius during the courageous Leo season, today we find ourselves standing at a crossroads where change must begin.

Today's numerology is a sign that we can go from rags to riches, or from feeling defeated to experiencing the wins we want out of life.

On days like Friday, we accept life's challenges and use them as a springboard toward our dreams.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Aries, life is good. Something you do well leads you to stand out in the crowd. Something you did this week will bring you a good return for your time investment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Taurus, even though you may be stubborn at times, that doesn't mean you don't think heavily about your choices. You may actually overthink today and become stuck in worry. When fear strikes, try to remember not to let it stop you from doing what you know must be done today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

It's going to be an uphill climb for you. However, you won't ever know how things will turn out if you quit too soon. Stay committed and keep your eyes on your dreams.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You have a meeting with fate and destiny, but your opportunities will only come to you if you work for them. Don't sit at home thinking luck will find you where you are. You have to go out and create your own luck.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe has poured powerful wisdom into you through various experiences. Now it's your turn to share everything you have learned with others. Nothing happens by accident. What you receive is always meant to be shared.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

A romantic relationship is at a crossroad and one part of you may wonder what the future holds. You hold quite a bit of power in the direction things go. If you are unhappy, it's within your ability to make changes that improve a situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have created a life you can be proud of. You are able to connect with your feminine side to perceive what the next chapter of your life holds for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Everyone needs a little escape from the everyday. Even you could benefit from a bit of quiet away from all the noise of life. It's time to reflect and look inward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Prepare to feel as though the rug is being pulled out from beneath your feet. Even though you feel off balance because of someone else's acrtions, you can find a way to recenter and stay grounded.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You may need to take a strong position and fight for what you believe. A passive approach won't get you the results that you want. Today, stand your ground and let your desires be known.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

A new relationship or project is on the horizion and because you're so excited to start, this new chapter of your life, you are hurrying forward. A friend may be warning you to watch out and be careful, so don't let overconfidence cause you to miss good advice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Whatever decisions you need to make today, trust your heart and make sure things make sense. Do your research and be true to yourself, but if you're unclear, don't be afraid to say no.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.