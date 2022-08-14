The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 15, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 15, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Aries

All relationships can go through a tough patch, Aries.

What matters is how you partner with your mate during difficult times. You will want to let go of your need to control the problem or even the person and release the outcome to fate.

Taurus

The intention in love and in any relationship is such a powerful concept, Taurus.

It's an opportunity to take what you know and understand about yourself and place relationships into an alignment.

If things don't match up to your core needs and wants, it gives you a chance to understand why.

Gemini

Your home and your partner ought to be a type of sanctuary for you.

You need someone with that you connect with on all levels and who is willing to understand you for all that you are.

Cancer

Even love has a timeline that naturally falls into order when two soulmates meet.

You can tell when the timing is just right to move in together or to be with each other more often. Everything feels right and as it ought to be.

Leo

It's always best to tell the truth, but that does not mean you have to tell all immediately.

Give your relationship a chance to grow before you try to catch your partner up with your past. You may find it's easier for them to understand when they get to know you a bit better.

Virgo

Self-care and self-love are core to your love life, even if it seems to be indirect. How you tend to your own needs and wants influences how much you feel you can give to another person.

You need to be whole and fulfilled in your own life so that you can be able to give to your mate from a place of strength and fullness.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra

It's good to wear your heart on your sleeve and to be open to all your emotions. You want to give all of yourself to a partner and not hold back.

If you're unable to experience your own feelings in all their expression it can be hard for you to share them with someone else.

Scorpio

Today, you may experience bouts of loneliness, but this often comes before you will experience a new height in love.

These darker moments help you to see into your heart and your soul. You want to explore them in your time alone with your thoughts. They will help you to connect with your purpose and what it is you need in a relationship with someone else.

Sagittarius

When you fall in love, you want to be of service to your partner. If you are wondering if someone you've met is into you, ask yourself how well are they making themselves available.

Do they seem to want to do all the talking or do they listen to your stories as well?

Capricorn

When you do the work of love, you're not only helping yourself grow into a more evolved person, but you're also demonstrating to others what love looks like in action. Don't be afraid to push yourself through a tough patch or to give a relationship one last try.

You are here for a reason and working through your situation can help you to become the type of lover you're meant to be.

Aquarius

Love can also be felt in moments of contentment. Romance does not have to be excitement and thrills every time.

You can allow yourself to feel comfortable with your partner and to experience the joys of quiet solitude while even being in the same home together.

Pisces

Never stop trying to be the best lover that you can be, for yourself and also for another.

Every time you stretch yourself beyond your limitations in love, it grows you and makes you into a person who is irresistible to others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.