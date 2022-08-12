The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, August 13, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 13, 2022.

Our courage for love grows as both Venus and the Sun are in the sign of Leo.

Venus is far enough from the Sun to not feel eclipsed by its rays, and this gives us all a chance to take risks when it comes to romance and love.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Aries

Aries, take a slower approach to love. You may be ready to jump into a situation with both feet, but letting your heart become familiar with someone is always a smart thing to do in romance.

Taurus

A soulmate connection is on the horizon, Taurus. You are more ready now that your heart is healed.

You can give of yourself without fear like you haven't in the past. You're sending the right signals, and it's attracting the best kind of love.

Gemini

Today, you may hide your true feelings out of fear of getting hurt. You may not want someone to know that they have awakened your heart right now.

It may be too soon to tell them that they have all of your attention.

Cancer

The initial innocence of new love is gone, Cancer. You see your significant other's fatal flaws, and now it's down to how well you can love them unconditionally.

This is a tricky part to love, but it's what will grow you into the lover you always knew you could be.

Leo

You have lost a sense of peace in a relationship, but you can restore harmony.

Bring your concerns to your partner and see if there's a way to meet each other halfway.

Virgo

You are uncertain of someone's intentions, and it's essential to ask them what they are.

Letting a person know that you are interested in their thoughts and feelings can be challenging. If you're afraid to ask, they listen to their actions as they speak louder than words.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra

You have a keen perception of love, and it's good to trust your instincts. You can tell if someone is a good person or not.

If your heart isn't seeing what it wants to see, your feelings are likely to shut down.

Scorpio

Look for inner beauty, Scorpio. You may be drawn to the illusion of what a person has to offer because you're enraptured by their appearance.

But what will make this love last is what they wear on their heart.

Sagittarius

Forgive someone if you can, Sagittarius. When you love a person with all your heart, it can be much easier because you want them to know you understand.

Time may not heal the wound, but your relationship can gain what was lost with patience and understanding.

Capricorn

There's hope once healing begins, Capricorn. At first, your love life felt turned down at losing someone in your life.

But now you're in love with yourself and much more vital than ever before. You can officially choose a person who loves you right because you've learned to heal yourself.

Aquarius

In love, you want to always exercise discernment. So trust your instincts, Aquarius.

If something does not feel right, don't ignore that emotion. There could be red flags you're not seeing.

Pisces

Being thankful for what someone has done for you does not mean you have to be a doormat.

Your feelings and thoughts matter, so for today, be willing to set a boundary when you feel like a person has stepped on your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.