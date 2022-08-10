The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, August 11, 2022

There is no time to hide behind the truth of your feelings or desires as Venus shifts into Leo today just ahead of the Super Full Moon in Aquarius.

Venus is the planet that rules love, relationships, finances, and even real estate.

In Leo, this energy becomes extremely expressive and ambitious.

Leo is a fire sign that rules the sun giving you the direction and confidence to follow your heart at all costs.

Declarations of love in relationships and even the passion that you have for career choices, where you would like to call home, and overall life decisions.

This is an energy that does not accept restrictions, nor does it hold anything back.

Under this new Venus in Leo energy, you will be stepping into the spotlight of your own life, ready to roar your truth, speak the desires of your heart and do whatever it takes to feel like your dreams are being fulfilled.

Occurring on the same day in its opposing sign, the third and final Super Full Moon in Aquarius rises to give you a breath of independence and freedom which will only encourage you to follow your own path and not that of anyone else.

This is the third and final Super Full Moon of the year, with the first having, occurred on June 14th in Sagittarius.

Whenever there is a series of astrological events it means that they point to a bigger story playing out, in this case, it is likely done with the freedom to be yourself versus the restrictions that have held you to past obligations.

This energy is carried through in all of the signs that these Super Moons were present; Sagittarius, Capricorn, and now Aquarius.

You are being given a gift right now to see that the more you quiet your truth and the more that you stick to that well-worn path of familiarity, the less happy and fulfilled you will feel.

It is not easy to embrace the truth of your heart and then set off in the direction that it calls you to, but it also is the only way to truly live life on your own terms.

The worst thing in life is living life for others versus yourself, yet to undo those chains that have kept you in place can often involve enormous lessons and even strength.

What today’s energy will bring to the surface is that no matter how much you may have tried to stay within the lines that others have created, the reality is that you were never meant to.

You were meant to embrace your own authentic spirit and live life wide open and out loud.

Today’s bold energy of Leo and the Aquarius Full Moon will help you do just that so that as you continue to weave together the threads of newness for your life, you will feel confident that your life is truly yours.

The Zodiac Signs with the Best Horoscopes for Thursday, August 11, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Venus returns to your sign today just as the Super Full Moon in Aquarius peaks. Aquarius is your opposing sign which means that it brings romantic issues to the forefront of your focus and Venus in Leo is inspiring you to approach life with an unbridled passion that is truly yours.

Venus in Leo will help you to embrace those parts of yourself that you have quieted or ignored out of thinking that it is the only way you can get along or find success in certain relationships or situations.

In this new energy though, you will be encouraged to embrace all of the parts of yourself and to speak your truth more freely.

Doing this will set a new precedence for yourself and those around you. There is no purpose to keeping the peace outside of yourself if it affects the peace you feel within. During this Full Moon in Aquarius, you may see relationship themes that began around the middle of June come to a head in which you are driven to make a choice that allows for more freedom and authenticity. Now is the time to stop hiding in any remaining shadows and step fully into your own radiant light.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your annual Full Moon is here, and it is a spectacular lunar event bringing in freedom from past events and wounds and allowing you to step into the full truth of who you have become.

Thanks to Saturn being in your sign the past couple of years and it currently in its final retrograde in your sign, many lessons are reaching a point of fruition where you can see things clearly. When you are able to connect the dots on themes that previously confused or hurt you, freedom is gained.

In your case freedom is something that is as essential as the air, yet oftentimes the very thing that you crave can be something that you are challenged to receive.

Many times, you may go through intense or hurtful situations and wonder who you are if not the person that endured all of that. Yet this is part of the process. To understand and then turn the key in that lock yourself letting in the warm gusts of freedom that you need in order to soar into your next chapter.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are going through a renegotiation of your previous life terms as the North Node in your sign not only plays a part in the eclipses that have and will take place this year but also is a part of the once-in-a-lifetime Uranus North Node union in Taurus.

The connection of the North Node and Uranus occurred on July 31st but will be reactivated by this Super Full Moon today which means that both clarity and fireworks are in store for you.

The merging together of the North Node and Uranus brings in the unexpected with a twist of fate. This allows you to shake things up, make them happen and also redefine the life that you are living based on your terms instead of the feelings you have previously had or even those of others.

Today under this reactivation alongside that Aquarian energy, you will feel greater freedom to make big moves and to speak your truth unafraid of what others may think or how they will react. This is true freedom; when the reactions of others no longer dictate how you yourself act. Take all of this in and remember that you are meant to be the star of your own life, so nothing else will do.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.