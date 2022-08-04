The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, August 5, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 5, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, August 05, 2022.

Aries

You find out who loves you, Aries. A secret admirer decides to come out in the open and confess their love. You may have known all along, but it will feel so good to hear it said openly.

Taurus

You are falling in love all over again, Taurus. For a little while, your heart may have felt cold after being hurt in the past. Today, your spirit is open to love and your feelings are beginning to thaw.

Gemini

You want to pick love that is healthy and kindness is at the root of romantic expression. Today, pay attention to how someone treats you; don't just listen to words that show little effort to back them up.

Cancer

It's a wonderful day to experience a new kind of romance. Even if you're single and not ready to go out with someone you can romanticize your own life by doing something special just for yourself.

Leo

You love your family so much, Leo. Today, celebrate the spirit of closeness you share with your relatives. Connect by phone or text to let them know you're thinking of them.

Virgo

Open communication is so important if you want your relationship to grow. Today, initiate more conversation and try to learn one new thing about your partner. You may be surprised by what you discover.

Libra

Make room for love and foster space for safety and security. Love needs room to grow. If you have been super busy this week, try to make time for your partner to do something special with each other.

Scorpio

Think of your needs and wants, too, Scorpio. It's sweet to be self-sacrificing, but don't be a martyr. Resentment often comes after you have given at the expense of your inner self.

Sagittarius

Let go of a grudge, Sagittarius, You've been nursing hurt in your heart and it's hindering your relationship. Try to forgive and see how to bridge the break of trust that has happened.

Capricorn

Reconnect with an old flame, Capricorn. There may be a spark left that rekindles a romance that should not have ended so soon.

Aquarius

Mutual respect is needed, Aquarius. Expect the same that you give to another. You deserve to be loved in a way that feels right for you.

Pisces

Believe in miracles, Pisces. You never know when you'll meet your soulmate, and it could be today. It's never too late or too soon to meet the person who was designed just for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.