The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, August 5, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 04, 2022
For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 5, 2022.
RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For August 1 - 7, 2022
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, August 05, 2022.
Aries
You find out who loves you, Aries. A secret admirer decides to come out in the open and confess their love. You may have known all along, but it will feel so good to hear it said openly.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Taurus
You are falling in love all over again, Taurus. For a little while, your heart may have felt cold after being hurt in the past. Today, your spirit is open to love and your feelings are beginning to thaw.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Gemini
You want to pick love that is healthy and kindness is at the root of romantic expression. Today, pay attention to how someone treats you; don't just listen to words that show little effort to back them up.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Cancer
It's a wonderful day to experience a new kind of romance. Even if you're single and not ready to go out with someone you can romanticize your own life by doing something special just for yourself.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Leo
You love your family so much, Leo. Today, celebrate the spirit of closeness you share with your relatives. Connect by phone or text to let them know you're thinking of them.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Virgo
Open communication is so important if you want your relationship to grow. Today, initiate more conversation and try to learn one new thing about your partner. You may be surprised by what you discover.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!
Libra
Make room for love and foster space for safety and security. Love needs room to grow. If you have been super busy this week, try to make time for your partner to do something special with each other.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Scorpio
Think of your needs and wants, too, Scorpio. It's sweet to be self-sacrificing, but don't be a martyr. Resentment often comes after you have given at the expense of your inner self.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Sagittarius
Let go of a grudge, Sagittarius, You've been nursing hurt in your heart and it's hindering your relationship. Try to forgive and see how to bridge the break of trust that has happened.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Capricorn
Reconnect with an old flame, Capricorn. There may be a spark left that rekindles a romance that should not have ended so soon.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Aquarius
Mutual respect is needed, Aquarius. Expect the same that you give to another. You deserve to be loved in a way that feels right for you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Pisces
Believe in miracles, Pisces. You never know when you'll meet your soulmate, and it could be today. It's never too late or too soon to meet the person who was designed just for you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.