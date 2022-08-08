The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, August 9, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 9, 2022.

We all want someone who understands us, but on Tuesday, even rock-solid communicators can have their messages misinterpreted.

Mercury, Mars and the planet Jupiter challenge our communication on Tuesday.

The best advice for Tuesday is to maintain a sense of humor and avoid jumping to conclusions. Be willing to give others the benefit of the doubt.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 09, 2022.

Aries

Love can be blinding when you first meet someone, Aries. But, today, you may have your rose-colored glasses on and miss a potential red flag in your relationship.

When you place someone on a pedestal, it's much harder to see their flaws. So keep your eyes open to know if you need to protect your heart.

Taurus

Set your standards high, Taurus. Today, your heart is love starved for romance, so the smallest gesture can feel like there are signs of potential.

You will want to be slow to jump to conclusions, especially if you are just recently dating. However, if you are currently coupled, avoid jumping to conclusions, especially if you feel like your expectations are unmet.

Gemini

Family can be wrong, Gemini, and ultimately, it's your decision who to love. But, unfortunately, you may receive a little bit of doubt and judgment from relatives looking in on the status of your love affair.

However, they only know what they see. You are the one on the inside which knows what is happening, which is why listening to your inner voice is so important.

Cancer

Talk things through, but remember, sometimes people do change their minds. A conversation can take place today and give you much insight into a problematic situation.

However, you may find a few gaps in what you learn. So, give a few days to allow your partner to think through their feelings and return with some additional feedback for you.

Leo

Money problems feel so intense when you are in them at the moment. Today, you may view a financial crisis as beyond challenging; in fact, for you, it may seem that the future is bleak.

However, this could also be fear speaking to you. Give the problem some time, and you may see a solution tomorrow that you missed today.

Virgo

Today, you may fall prey to some selfishness even though you may not have intended to. Some unexpected inconveniences can drain your time and make you feel disrespected and unwanted.

So, your knee-jerk reaction will be to pull back and detach. The situation may feel intense, but tomorrow, you may see things in a new light once the energy has cleared.

Libra

The past may find its way into the conversation and be used as a weapon, Libra.

You may want to take negative feedback with a grain of salt today. Overall, things are not always spoken correctly, and it can be hard to forget, but you may find a way to forgive.

Scorpio

It is difficult to return to friendship once you have crossed the bridge and become lovers.

There is a fine line that you may feel slightly afraid of overstepping with someone you care for. However, if you take the leap and see if you are meant to be more than just friends, go slow to make sure you feel right about your decision.

Sagittarius

You may meet someone at work and fall in love, Sagittarius. A workplace romance could be on the horizon.

There can be some intense feelings brewing that make it both exciting and a little bit awkward. But when your emotions are sincere, you can learn to work through these problems.

Capricorn

It's one thing to believe in love, and another to be naive. Today, your faith in the unknown could put you in a compromising position.

Pace yourself and even if you are falling hard for a person, take your time to see where things go.

Aquarius

You may feel like you have to tell someone everything for them to understand you intimately.

There is no need to rush into so much detail at the start of your relationship, Aquarius. Instead, give the other person time to show you who they are and whether or not you can trust them with your vulnerabilities.

Pisces

Love may always find a way, but some days it can feel like an eternity for the solution to arrive.

Today, be mindful of your impatience and give your loved one a little grace to work things out on their own timeline.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.