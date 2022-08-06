Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 7, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, August 7, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, August 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Plan ahead, Aries. Today, you will benefit from having a game plan early on so that you can get everything you want to accomplish in the timeframe you've set for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You are ready to take the next step, Taurus. You know what you want, and all that is left for you to do is listen to your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

It's OK to be imperfect, Gemini. You are human like everyone else. You simply need to try again and be patient with yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Be less of an introvert today, Cancer. It's best to go out and explore the world. You are ready to socialize and do something fun with a friend.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You need a friend to be there that can help you see into your life. You have been the strong one all week and helped people you love. Today, it's your turn to have people care and love you so you can take a rest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

it's time to rest. You don't always have to be an overachiever. You can rest a bit and relax. It's a day for you to enjoy and not try to outdo your last success story.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Temptation gets everyone at least once in their lifetime. You didn't fail because you were unable to resist what you wanted. You simply learned a new way to succeed later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

People have plans, so it's good to do something on your own. You have lots of great ideas to implement. Use this day to have your me-time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You are no longer affected by someone else's poor choices. You have learned to let go and move on. This is your time for healing and growth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You have become much more self-sufficient than ever before. You are right where you are supposed to be, and it's a wonderful place for you to start over again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Troubles are over. You're ready to start all over again. The future is starting to be brighter than ever before.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Be careful with yourself. Sometimes people are difficult, and you need to create space from the drama. Do what is best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.