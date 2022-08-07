Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 8, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, August 8, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, August 08, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Today is one of those days where you wish you could just flip a coin and let the universe decide something for you.

But, no you don't get off that easily, Aries. You have a tough choice to make, and despite all your difficulties, you'll figure things out in no time at all.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

What is the big hurry, Taurus? You are going through life so quickly that you are forgetting to pay close attention to important details.

When you rush through life, even if it's for a good reason, you can miss red flags along the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Today is all about finding that perfect balance in life. If you have a lot of work to do remember to make time for play.

If you indulge yourself, aim for moderation in other areas of your life. Try not to go from one extreme to another. Find the middle path.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

People can be dishonest when they feel there is something to gain. You may encounter an opportunist who will try to hide the truth from you.

They will be on the hunt for any chance they can find to keep you in the dark so you don't catch them in a lie.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You may need to guard your heart against being a bit more wishy-washy than usual. When you are uncertain, you will constantly be in a state of flux and feel like life is unstable.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Today the risks you take work out for you. You may feel nervous about going in a new direction, which is normal, but the universe will meet you where you are to help you get the most out of your situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

It's OK to leave a negative situation, Libra. It takes time to truly know a person, and when you start to see their guards drop and their true colors showing pay attention. You are the gatekeeper of your heart, and it does not do you any good to leave yourself wide open or vulnerable.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

You will get to the heart of a problem and if you sense that a person or situation was unjust, it will be difficult for you to turn the other cheek. You may feel called to speak up about the hardships others experience. It's never cut and dry when you become the advocate of someone's rights, but you will figure out how to speak the truth where it is needed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

It's time to drop your tough person act and let your guards down. You are done with the arguing and disagreements. It's time for you to experience more joy, peace and harmony in the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life is moving at a rapid pace, and you may not feel equipped to do it all without some help. Today, ask for a hand when you feel it is necessary. Don't be too afraid to say you need a bit of assistance from a friend or a loved one.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your emotions are what will help drive you to take an important action step. If you have felt bored or disinterested in a project or that your life has lacked direction, you may suddenly discover what captures your attention and find that it fuels a passion for you to move forward.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Routines are not always a bad thing, in fact, they can provide you with a strong sense of structure and direction. Today, old-fashioned ways can be a guide toward change that you need to take. Where you have felt lost or uncertain, look to the past for the answers you need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.