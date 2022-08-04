Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 5, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, August 5, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Today is a wonderful time to cast your cares behind and celebrate something you feel good about.

You don't need to have accomplished something major, Aries. You can pick one thing that you enjoyed doing, and reward yourself for a job well done.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Don't let your success be defined by someone else's measuring stick. What matters is how you define your accomplishments.

Only you truly know how far you have come and what challenges you faced to get to where you are today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your experiences have made you wiser and more resilient. You know what you want from life and from yourself.

Sometimes this can cause you to become critical of yourself (and others). Today, view life as a process, not just a goal that you reach.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

It's always a good idea to dig into the details of a situation. You may not know all the facts without asking questions. Depending on your judgment alone can leave gaps in your knowledge. Be open to learning more and get curious.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Today, you may experience a setback that hits home in a way you did not expect it to. These types of disappointments can be used to reflect on what went right and also what didn't go to plan. Whatever you do, Leo, don't blame yourself. Life is taking a detour to help you find where you are meant to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Give yourself permission to have fun and to enjoy what you love to do. It's always a good idea to have something to look forward to. You can plan for a fun weekend or an upcoming vacation. It's nice when you can treat yourself to an event that you know you earned.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Think positively, Libra! There are two sides to every coin: a dark side and also a bright side. You get to choose which side you want to focus your attention on. If you've already addressed the tougher aspects of your situation, now it is time to relish in the good.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You don't want to live in the past or dwell on what you could have done better; however, it's always nice to reflect on your history. You can learn so much when you glance back at the key moments that defined your life. You grow when you recognize the good and use it to help you grow in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Use your logic but also remain connected to your heart. You are a whole person, and for today, a holistic approach is needed. You will want to consider everything that is involved and leave nothing out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

A relationship has become lackluster, but this doesn't mean you have to break up with your mate. What can you do to spice things up? Maybe you can try new ways to capture your significant other's heart and bring the spark back into your relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have lots of skills and strengths. Don't underestimate yourself. You can use your talents to accomplish great things. If you feel like you were unsuccessful in accomplishing a goal, go back to try a new approach and see how it works out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Are you feeling defeated or tired, Pisces? You may feel as though your life is one giant mountain to climb. You are gaining strength each time you work through your troubles. This is just a moment. Soon, you'll be through this touch patch!

