Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 9, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.
The Sun will be in Leo and the Moon in Capricorn. The Capricorn Moon brings attention to the Devil tarot card which is about temptation, vices and doing things in excess.
Tuesday's Life Path number is a 5, the Freedom Seeker.
These energies combined can make it easy to rush into extreme situations without considering the consequences of our actions.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, August 09, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Temperance
You will want to pull back your ambition, Aries, as today's opportunities can lead you to want all you can get from life.
The Temperance tarot card lets you know that life is more than work; it's also about balance and moderation.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Star
When you feel lost and alone, Taurus, ask the universe to be there to help you. You are only one single prayer away from the answer you need.
You may not know what to say, so speak from the heart and let your soul guide your requests.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Strength
You don't have to pretend to be a superhero today, but you might attempt to do so.
The Strength tarot card is a sign that you will be able to tap into the courage and power you need to get through this day — with flying colors.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Fool
You don't want to miss out on anything, which is why you are in a big hurry to start the week off right.
While you're out there in the world slaying and making things happen, also take time to review your actions.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Death
It hurts when something you thought would last a long time is no longer an option or even a part of your future.
Endings often come unexpectedly and typically are followed by a change that is more aligned with your future.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Magician
If you want and desire something to happen, you will need to work for it to manifest.
If you are not getting the results you hoped to find, don't let that stop you from continuing to try again. You will figure things out. Failure is simply a stepping stone toward success.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Hermit
There is a time to be social and withdraw from the world. Today, you may need to avoid people for a little while.
With so many things on your mind, you don't want distractions to cause you to lose sight of what matters. Time away can help you gain clarity, which is a good thing.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Justice
Actions function as a pendulum, and today what you put into the world will return to you one way or another.
Be kind and do things to the highest of your ability. Karma has a funny way of repaying an action according to its measure.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Devil
Your resolve to avoid certain things you know aren't right for you may be weaker than usual.
You may succumb to temptation and slip a little bit on a promise you made yourself. If it happens, just start back where you are. These things happen, and you will be stronger because of it.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
Are you psychic, Capricorn? Today, you may wonder if you are more enlightened due to some flashes of insight that feel predictive.
Pay attention to your intuition. You may be more open and receptive to things than usual.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The World
Success looks good on you, Aquarius. Luck meets golden opportunity, and suddenly, you're at the right place and time. This can be the moment that changes the trajectory of your life.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Emperor
You may find yourself taking offense at something said in the wrong tone or slightly off-base that seems tone deaf and unwarranted.
While confronting a person is not your style, today, you may make an exception to your own rule.
