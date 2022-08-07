The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 8, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 8, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Sagittarius entering Capricorn and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, August 08, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Change is risky, Aries. Today's Moon in Sagittarius invites you to reconsider how you ordinarily think about life's problems.

As the Moon speaks to Mercury in Virgo, it supports making important changes to your routine that support better health.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A secret love gets revealed, Taurus. Today's Moon brings bold and blunt revelations that may involve love.

With the Moon glancing over at your romance sector, you may find yourself caught up in a summer fling that is short-lived but a lot of fun.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What comforts do you long for today? There are certain times in life when simple things that remind us of home make the day run more smoothly.

Perhaps plan to pick up your favorite meal instead of cooking it at home. Pop in your favorite show or movie and allow. yourself time to relax and do nothing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Bounce a few ideas around with a friend. It's nice when you can get feedback and input from someone who enjoys sharing their opinion, and advice and doesn't mind hearing about a problem you need to solve.

You may find it a lot easier to resolve a situation with your friend's insight and support than without their assistance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today is the perfect day for tackling a DIY project. If you have plans to start a home renovation, purchase furniture or invest in your home, the Moon in Sagittarius paired with Mercury in Virgo provides you with creative ideas that may also be frugal and budget friendly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Despite your best efforts, Virgo, you may still find yourself bumping heads with an authority figure.

Today, try not to be overly assertive, passive-aggressive or nitpicky when stating your side of a story. Keep to the facts and allow the truth to speak for itself.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are things about the past that remain unaddressed.

You will feel much better when you have had the chance to clear the air and talk problems through. Today, while you prefer to focus on harmony, confrontation may be required to get the end result you desire.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A loan made to a friend may or may not come back to you in a timely fashion. When it comes to finances and friendship, the two may not mix the way that you'd like.

If you are thinking about making a loan to someone, be sure to get your details in writing. Even if you trust someone fully, don't just take things at their word.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The year is almost over, and that is why you ought to set a new goal for yourself.

Pick something that intimidates you and pushes you beyond your comfort zone. choose to do a project that is challenging and forces you to try new things that you've never done before.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When one door closes another opens, although you may still feel sad about ending a chapter of your life.

There are things that never get easier to do, and saying goodbye is one of them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Someone may divulge a secret to you and it can throw off your understanding of the way things are. Disclosures are super important for you at this time.

If you need to hire someone to help with legal matters, consider professional assistance as certain things are too difficult to do by yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Respect becomes more than something you value, it also becomes a necessity for your goals, dreams and fears in romance and in love. Today you may finally decide it's time to come out of your comfort zone and take a necessary risk.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.