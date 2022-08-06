The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, August 7, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 7, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Sagittarius, and the Sun have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, August 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be creative and trust your imagination, Aries. With the Moon in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your mind is ready to explore new ideas.

Learn all you can about other worlds and cultures. It's the perfect day to go to a museum and see what the latest exhibits are in your area.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may find yourself drawn to darker topics and themes making today perfect for watching a horror film or reading about the afterlife.

With the Moon in your eighth house of mystery and secrets, you will enjoy visiting a crystal shop or reading up on the tarot and seeing what new information you can learn.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today make it a date night, Gemini. The Moon transits your seventh house of partnerships and marriage enables you to connect with your loved ones in a special way.

If it's been a while since you've had a romantic outing be spontaneous and plan something last minute as a surprise.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are self-aware today, Cancer as the Moon ignites your routine sector.

If you've been hoping to restart a healthier lifestyle, today is the perfect time for you to sit down and formulate a game plan.

You may find it useful to do some research online to help you decide what new routine you'd like to put into place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to be brave, Leo, and when it comes to romance and love, you will want to put yourself out there. You won't know who is right for you if you decide to keep your guards up all of the time. Love is a risk and the only way to know if you're ready is to go out and see how you feel. You may be surprised at how easy it is to date again after being hurt in love in the past.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may learn something new about a relative or family member that is useful. Knowing your family's health history is always a good idea.

Today, with the Moon in your family sector, you're encouraged to dig into valuable information that you may need to know if the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You love small talk, but today was made for longer more intimate conversations that stimulate your mind. It's a perfect day for a friendly debate on a topic you feel passionate about.

You might enjoy a bit of banter with a friend at a coffee house talking about politics, global issues, or matters that you find fascinating and love to learn more about.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Spend a little bit of time learning about money, Scorpio. The Sagittarius Moon will be in your money sector, and it enhances your ability to make smart decisions when it comes to buying things that are also an investment.

You might enjoy going to a thrift store to look for antiques or check out ideas online for DIY projects.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the day was made for you to analyze things in your life you love and also what areas you'd like to change.

You love to be bold and honest with others. Today, be that way with yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A good friend is there for you when you need them to be, and a cherished friend acts like a reflective light that helps you to see an area you need to explore further. Good friends can challenge you to become the best version of yourself. It's the perfect day to step out of your comfort zone and let people speak wisdom into your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your work and career are so important to you, and that is why it's always good to invest time in self-improvement. Take an online class that will give you a bit more knowledge that you can use. Learn things about your career field and use that information to understand your role better and how you can contribute more than you have in the past.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a great day for learning about philosophy, science, and matters that relate to religion and the occult. Today, why not visit a book store or read up on books that have changed the world/ You might find it helpful to listen to an audio book while running errands or tune into a new podcast that you find intriguing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.