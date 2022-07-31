Before we get a chance to totally fall out of love with our partners, we may want to consider that there might still be something redeeming left to the relationship.

We have to consider that we are acting according to the influence of Moon trine Pluto today, and this transit will definitely have us looking at the glass as half empty.

August 1 and August 2, 2022 will be when we think we no longer are in love with the person we're with though we need to step back and look at the reality of what's going on.

We 'think' we no longer have the same kind of feelings for this person, but we might just be acting impulsively.

Moon trine Pluto stimulates our suspicious side; and for some of us, once we get to doubting our partners, we simultaneously start to fall out of love.

But, this might be a rash decision — this transit may have us punishing ourselves for something we don't understand.

What this means is that, because we feel that something is wrong, we may jump to conclusions before asking if there's actually a real problem to deal with. We may talk ourselves into falling out of love before we have a decent reason to do so.

This is also where we have to ask ourselves if, on some deep level, we actually want to NOT be in love anymore. Are we starting to pick fights or look for problems because love scares us, and the commitment we need to make is just too much for us to handle?

These are valid considerations. Moon trine Pluto makes things seem unclear, and if for some chance we start going down the rabbit hole of doubt, we may end up falling out of love simply because we didn't have the guts to investigate the reality of it. Sad, but part of the plan today.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Moon Trine Pluto, August 1 - 2, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today is going to have you ignoring the facts and sticking with your fantasy. This means that something is going to bother you to the point where you'd rather not talk about it and see where that gets you. Well, if you don't approach your partner and talk this thing out, you'll end up repressed and angry, and being Taurus, you'll let that morph into indifference.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

There's just so much, "I don't care what happens" that you can say before it appears that you absolutely DO care, but are too stubborn to admit it. And so, you might just convince yourself that you are no longer in love, which will open the doors to the next stop: breaking up.

Now, that's not exactly what you wanted, and now you're really scared. With Moon trine Pluto, you feel as though everything has gotten too far out of hand. You've talked yourself into falling out of love now what you are going to do about it?

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's only one reason why you are going to fall out of love this week and that's because you have convinced yourself that this love isn't going to work. You are all about instant gratification and because your romantic partner hasn't read your mind and delivered to you on a silver partner exactly what you want, you've come to think they are beneath you and unworthy of your time.

You get a little snobby like this, at times, Libra, although it may be worth your while to stop and ask yourself if perhaps you're being a bit too harsh. You are falling out of love with your partner because you are afraid to give yourself over to a deeper love, and that you actually DO have a chance at getting.

Do not let your fear get in the way of what might be an amazing experience in love. With Moon trine Pluto, you may not pick up on this, and you may end up losing your love and the person you've decided to turn on.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've made it fairly clear to the person you are in a romantic relationship with: either step up or get lost. You are good at making ultimatums, and it seems that during Moon trine Pluto, you've got a good point.

Your lover has been slacking and while you were always so enamored of them and in love, you're starting to grow bored of their antics. Not to mention that they're lazy, and laziness is just not a thing that will be tolerated in your love life.

Unlike the other signs, you're fully prepared to 'have the talk' but it seems that your paramour isn't really listening to you. That's the straw that breaks the camel's back. Not listening? Oh hell no, that's not how things are done over here in Pisces Land. Today makes it very clear to you, and as sad as it may be, you are no longer in love with this person.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.