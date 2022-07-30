The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 31, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 31, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Aries

it's hard to let others love you when you struggle to love yourself. For today, let someone else show you how love truly works. Trust their heart, especially when you feel like yours has been broken.

Taurus

You can rewrite history for the sake of love. Give yourself the chance to explore new meanings of love. Don't let old habits, people, or situations leave you feeling jaded. Your love life can be whatever you want it to be. Especially when you're ready for changes to happen now.

Gemini

It feels so good to fall in love with a friend when you have thought that you were never going to find the chance to be with someone special. Your friend is someone who loves you more than you ever realized, and they also care for you unconditionally. Time together often teaches a person how to do that.

Cancer

You're being put on a pedestal by someone, and it can feel so good. Someone sees you through the eyes of love and all your flaws are like perfections that they have hoped to have in a mate one day.

Leo

What's your philosophy about love? It's time to let go of old beliefs and replace them with new ones. You may have learned some lessons in life that have changed how you view everything. It's time to put those thoughts into practice.

Virgo

Love that is just starting out is often best kept a secret. Before you rush to tell friends or family about a new romance, give it a chance to bloom in the privacy of your time spent together.

Libra

A relationship can hurt and then a breakup happens. An ex can try to come back into your life to work things out, but. you may not be ready to start from where you left off. It's back to square one.

Scorpio

You have a lot of work before you when it comes to self-love. You have to also put yourself first so you can understand what it is that you need and want from a partner. What is it that you want from you, first?

Sagittarius

Trust love can be hard to find, so you may find yourself settling a bit more for romance. This can be a simple step toward meeting the person you dream of, and it does not have to be complicated, does it?

Capricorn

Starting a family can be hard at first, but when you hold your love in your arms, it feels so worth it. You may not know what the future will bring, but some of the best things in life come to us as a surprise.

Aquarius

Your heart is open and you're starting to feel like you can talk more about how you feel and what you want from a person. You may be ready to share your thoughts with a potential partner. This is a big deal and should be done in the right way.

Pisces

Buy a little token of love for your significant other. You need something tangible to remind you of the times you've been together. Perhaps matching tattoos or a piece of jewelry that you both wear to remind each other of your growing love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.