The Daily Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 2, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, August 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

It's time to get creative, Aries. When you have some free time today, use it to make something artful or work on a hobby that you'd like to monetize one day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You're wearing your heart on your sleeve once again. Your feelings are powerful, and they may be too raw for others to understand at the moment. Contemplate things first, instead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You get a little bit of a break from the stressful situation you've been working on lately. Use this time wisely. Don't overwork yourself when you have a chance to rest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

What you thought was over can come back around again. You get a fresh start. You are able to begin from scratch and show how much you want this to work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You have a lot of love and support from others. You are in a good place to begin a job or initiate a new adventure. You aren't doing this on your own. Someone is there prepared to be beside you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are in the power seat. You hold all the ability to make good decisions. If you are struggling with self-doubt, try to remind yourself to act with confidence. Things are going to work out in your favor.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You may be passed up on an opportunity you had hoped to have, but this closed door can be a golden opportunity. You may have wasted time in the long run.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You've already made up your mind. You know that you are just wasting time and spinning your wheels. Now, you can go invest your energy elsewhere, and do so wisely.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Someone is feeling down and out, and they may even be a little bit depressed. Check on your friends and reach out to those you know who struggle with loneliness. They may need to hear your voice and know that you care.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

One word may set a chain reaction into motion. Words are so powerful. They can inspire change or cause people to give up.

Today, use your words in a way that fosters unity and encourages joy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

You have been gifted with a certain amount of wisdom in an area of life that others do not have as much experience in.

That's why it's good to share your ideas and thoughts when you have the opportunity to do so.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You can love someone too much, and invest way more time than is necessary for a person. You may be enabling someone out of fear. Step back and let that person learn from their own mistakes. This is their journey, not yours.

