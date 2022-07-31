Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 1, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, August 1, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo while the Moon will be in Virgo. The Moon in Virgo can have us feeling slightly anxious about things to come.

The Numerology of Sunday is a 6, the Nurturer. Virgo is also the 6th sign of the zodiac, and she is associated with maternal energy.

A few things in the tarot also signify tending to the details and nurturing certain areas of our lives. Today, take time for self-care and to work on wholeness, emotional well-being, and above all things peace of mind.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, August 01, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Believe in yourself. You truly are ready for more. Change is scary, but you have done so well this far, and there's no reason why you will not succeed later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Open your eyes, Taurus. The facts are laid out before you; plain as day. You know the truth, but are choosing to pretend you don't see it. Stop, and be honest with yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

What dreams do you have, Gemini? If you are not living the life you want to live, there's only one thing to do. And that is, starting with your mindset, you need to make a change.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

The truth hurts, Cancer. When the writing is on the wall, it's not there for you to pretend it isn't happening. You have to work through the pain in order to get to the healing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Feelings are tough to manage, and when you are not taking good care of yourself, it's even harder to feel like you have everything under control. So today, focus on your well-being; the rest will fall into place.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are someone people look up to. Today, you will be giving out plenty of advice. However, try not to expect people to follow it. You are responsible for sharing your thoughts, but after that, it's up to them to do the work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It's a beautiful day; the stars are aligning. So when you get a golden opportunity, take it for all it's worth. Don't assume you'll have time later; you have to do it now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

A flash of insight may seem like nothing, but it could actually be the start of a great opportunity. You are being given a chance to see into a future that could be. The question is, is it something you want?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You are being challenged. It's scary to have to stand up to a bully, but if you don't do what's best for you, they will keep testing your boundaries and move on to someone else. Do the right thing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Someone you love may have thought about ending a relationship with you, but their love was stronger. Problems you face aren't the end to what you have, but it does mean there's work to be done.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

Circumstances may feel unbearable; however, these difficulties in life come at a time when you are ready for the lessons. Your inner strength is hearty enough for what's coming your way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You reap what you sow. Today, each choice you make is a seed, and you will want to invest your time and energy into things that hold promise for the future. Don't invest your time in what you know will amount to nothing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.