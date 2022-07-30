The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 31, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, July 31, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A spark of clarity comes your way. You gain insight into a situation and it allows you to let go of concern that held you back from joy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's time to manage a few things a bit better than you had earlier this week. The weekend is a time for you to get things prepared and do well for the end of the month.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Your mind is sharp, but be careful not to hurt others with your wit. Sometimes you are too quick to follow. Slow down the pace a bit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Emotions can run high right now. Do things that soothe your mind and give you a sense of calmness and stillness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Nurture your soul with good food, great conversation, and people you love. Worries have no place in your life right now. You have to let things that no longer work go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

How to spend your money is a bit confusing, Think long-term financial planning. it's good to live in the moment, but for now, keep your eyes on the horizon and look to the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Someone may be difficult right now. Create space. Let them work their own matters out without stepping in to fix it for them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have some activities that require your attention. Instead of being all things to everyone, do one thing and do it well.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Pull back on spending until you have a better picture of your money situation. You may have a bill coming up. Better to save now than to borrow later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your thoughts help you today. Write them down. Give yourself time to think without being interrupted by others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Take action today. You are a step ahead of the game. Things are moving fast for you, and it may be easier to set up the pace.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your intuition, Pisces. Everything falls into place exactly as it is meant to be. So, if something doesn't work out now, that means a better situation is coming to you later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.