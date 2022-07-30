The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 31, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 30, 2022
Photo: YourTango
Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, July 31, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.
RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Love Horoscope For August 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Page of Wands
A spark of clarity comes your way. You gain insight into a situation and it allows you to let go of concern that held you back from joy.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
It's time to manage a few things a bit better than you had earlier this week. The weekend is a time for you to get things prepared and do well for the end of the month.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
Your mind is sharp, but be careful not to hurt others with your wit. Sometimes you are too quick to follow. Slow down the pace a bit.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
Emotions can run high right now. Do things that soothe your mind and give you a sense of calmness and stillness.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
Nurture your soul with good food, great conversation, and people you love. Worries have no place in your life right now. You have to let things that no longer work go.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Two of Pentacles
How to spend your money is a bit confusing, Think long-term financial planning. it's good to live in the moment, but for now, keep your eyes on the horizon and look to the future.
Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles
Someone may be difficult right now. Create space. Let them work their own matters out without stepping in to fix it for them.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: King of Wands
You have some activities that require your attention. Instead of being all things to everyone, do one thing and do it well.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles
Pull back on spending until you have a better picture of your money situation. You may have a bill coming up. Better to save now than to borrow later.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
Related Stories From YourTango:
Your thoughts help you today. Write them down. Give yourself time to think without being interrupted by others.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles
Take action today. You are a step ahead of the game. Things are moving fast for you, and it may be easier to set up the pace.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
Trust your intuition, Pisces. Everything falls into place exactly as it is meant to be. So, if something doesn't work out now, that means a better situation is coming to you later.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.