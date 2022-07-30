Zodiac

The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 31, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 30, 2022

Photo: YourTango
Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Horoscope For July 31, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, July 31, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Love Horoscope For August 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A spark of clarity comes your way. You gain insight into a situation and it allows you to let go of concern that held you back from joy.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's time to manage a few things a bit better than you had earlier this week. The weekend is a time for you to get things prepared and do well for the end of the month.

RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Your mind is sharp, but be careful not to hurt others with your wit. Sometimes you are too quick to follow. Slow down the pace a bit.

RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Emotions can run high right now. Do things that soothe your mind and give you a sense of calmness and stillness.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Nurture your soul with good food, great conversation, and people you love. Worries have no place in your life right now. You have to let things that no longer work go.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

How to spend your money is a bit confusing, Think long-term financial planning. it's good to live in the moment, but for now, keep your eyes on the horizon and look to the future.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Someone may be difficult right now. Create space. Let them work their own matters out without stepping in to fix it for them.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have some activities that require your attention. Instead of being all things to everyone, do one thing and do it well.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Pull back on spending until you have a better picture of your money situation. You may have a bill coming up. Better to save now than to borrow later.

RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Related Stories From YourTango:

Each Zodiac's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For August 1 - 7, 2022
Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 30, 2022
Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 29, 2022

Your thoughts help you today. Write them down. Give yourself time to think without being interrupted by others.

RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Take action today. You are a step ahead of the game. Things are moving fast for you, and it may be easier to set up the pace.

RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your intuition, Pisces. Everything falls into place exactly as it is meant to be. So, if something doesn't work out now, that means a better situation is coming to you later.

RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign

More for You on YourTango:

The Zodiac Sign You'll Have The Best Sex With
Zodiac Signs That Can't Stop Cheating, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Get your horoscope delivered free to your inbox daily!