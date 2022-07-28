Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 29, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, July 29, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

What used to work for you is no longer helpful. It's time to let go of old patterns of survival and create new ways of doing things. You have outgrown your old self, and now it's time to focus on what you want your future to be like.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Everyone needs downtime, but now that you have a better understanding of your thoughts, emotions, and feelings, it's time for you to share what you have learned with others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Now that the truth is out in the open, you are ready to heal. The reason you were in denial was that you were not ready to see what was there. Now that you've matured and have become stronger, the universe is showing you the reality you missed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are ready to take charge and make some important decisions. There's no reason for you to look to others to know what you ought to do. Your intuition and inner voice will guide the way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You need to be comforted right now. So much has happened that your heart will benefit from someone simply being there and providing you emotional support. Your heart needs time to heal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

It's time to diligently work toward a goal. Don't allow distractions to get in the way of this valuable process. You are perfecting your skills and developing your abilities so that they can become marketable in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Are you experiencing some stress? This is an emotional time and you will not want to ignore what your body is trying to tell you. If you feel like crying, let the tears flow. The only way to begin feeling better is to allow yourself to process your deep emotions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

When someone feels threatened by you, they may create problems without any reason other than to make you look bad. Try not to let this person get under your skin. Focus on what you can control and do your best at all times.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You may experience a false start, and once the brakes are pressed on a project, you may feel a mix of relief and anxiety. This is a time to review your actions and to remind yourself that waiting can be a positive thing. It gives you time to make sure everything is the way it ought to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

A conflict you recently experienced with a friend will soon be behind you. You are at this wonderful place in time where everyone wants to work together as a team and get along. Strong personalities begin to soften.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Your go-getter attitude is muted and it's time to pause for some rest and relaxation.

You don't always have to be making things happen. Instead, focus on the inner work you need to feel whole, complete, and happy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuition is strong right now. You feed off of the energy that's around you and use it in a productive way.

You build the type of life you want and your success comes naturally from your efforts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.