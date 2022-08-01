The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, August 2, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 2, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 02, 2022.

Aries

Let go of the need to be right, Aries. Control does not have a place in love. It's good to daily surrender certain things that keep you from experiencing the intimacy you crave.

Taurus

You truly can be a successful life partner and friend, You know how to love someone well. So, when you feel like you are upset or angry, instead of using your strong emotions as an excuse to pull back and withdraw, lean in instead.

Gemini

Good love is patient and it's also kind. You may feel anxious about a situation you cannot control. Try to remember that everything happens for a reason. Even difficult times serves a purpose.

Cancer

Where there once was self-doubt, you now have confidence. You are growing more and more in love with the process. This is going to be the gamechanger to your love life. Confidence is sexy!

Leo

Things are a bit off-balanced right now. It could be that you feel uncertain about your relationship. Even falling in love with someone can cause you to feel emotionally unsteady. Don't worry if you're not perfect each time you show your love to someone. Their heart will understand yours if they are the one for you.

Virgo

You are being too hard on yourself, Virgo. When you start to become hyper-critical you remove your ability to love openly without fear. You are a work in progress, even when it comes to love. Give yourself a little bit of time to show it to others, and yourself.

Libra

When you fall out of love it can be startling. You may wonder how you could care so deeply for someone and then suddenly have all those emotions go. Knowing what happened is not always so simple, but sometimes love can revive if you work on the problems and try to come together as a couple once again.

Scorpio

Someone may not have a sense of humor today. When you notice that everyone is being a bit more serious, take note. It might be one of those days where you need to joke less and empathize more.

Sagittarius

Fear is a horrible sensation, but now that you are more comfortable with this new love, that emotion is lessening. What's coming in its place? Confidence and a burning desire to get to know this person better.

Capricorn

When you are unsure if you love someone, it's possible that you may be better off as friends. Indecision can be a sign that you're not into someone you're dating as much as you'd like. It's not easy breaking the news that things won't work out, but better to do it sooner than later.

Aquarius

Relationships should have a purpose. If you're falling in love with someone new, ask what your purpose is. See how your relationship helps you to become a better person. You want to be with a partner who helps bring out the best in you.

Pisces

You have lots of freedom to love whomever you want. When you are recently single, you may want to enjoy all the freedom you've received with yourself and date no one. And, being on your own is totally OK. You'll know when it's time to get back into the dating scene once again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.