The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 01, 2022
For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 2, 2022.
RELATED: How To Manifest Anything In 17 Seconds
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 02, 2022.
Aries
Let go of the need to be right, Aries. Control does not have a place in love. It's good to daily surrender certain things that keep you from experiencing the intimacy you crave.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Taurus
You truly can be a successful life partner and friend, You know how to love someone well. So, when you feel like you are upset or angry, instead of using your strong emotions as an excuse to pull back and withdraw, lean in instead.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Gemini
Good love is patient and it's also kind. You may feel anxious about a situation you cannot control. Try to remember that everything happens for a reason. Even difficult times serves a purpose.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Cancer
Where there once was self-doubt, you now have confidence. You are growing more and more in love with the process. This is going to be the gamechanger to your love life. Confidence is sexy!
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Leo
Things are a bit off-balanced right now. It could be that you feel uncertain about your relationship. Even falling in love with someone can cause you to feel emotionally unsteady. Don't worry if you're not perfect each time you show your love to someone. Their heart will understand yours if they are the one for you.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Virgo
You are being too hard on yourself, Virgo. When you start to become hyper-critical you remove your ability to love openly without fear. You are a work in progress, even when it comes to love. Give yourself a little bit of time to show it to others, and yourself.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Libra
When you fall out of love it can be startling. You may wonder how you could care so deeply for someone and then suddenly have all those emotions go. Knowing what happened is not always so simple, but sometimes love can revive if you work on the problems and try to come together as a couple once again.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Scorpio
Someone may not have a sense of humor today. When you notice that everyone is being a bit more serious, take note. It might be one of those days where you need to joke less and empathize more.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius
Fear is a horrible sensation, but now that you are more comfortable with this new love, that emotion is lessening. What's coming in its place? Confidence and a burning desire to get to know this person better.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Capricorn
When you are unsure if you love someone, it's possible that you may be better off as friends. Indecision can be a sign that you're not into someone you're dating as much as you'd like. It's not easy breaking the news that things won't work out, but better to do it sooner than later.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Aquarius
Relationships should have a purpose. If you're falling in love with someone new, ask what your purpose is. See how your relationship helps you to become a better person. You want to be with a partner who helps bring out the best in you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Pisces
You have lots of freedom to love whomever you want. When you are recently single, you may want to enjoy all the freedom you've received with yourself and date no one. And, being on your own is totally OK. You'll know when it's time to get back into the dating scene once again.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.