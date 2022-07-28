The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 29, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 29, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Aries

Love is worth waiting for. It can be hard to wait for the right person to enter your life. You deserve the best, Aries. Work on yourself and the person who is meant for you will come into your life when you least expect them to.

Taurus

Love is always the answer, and when you feel like your belief in romance is dwindling, watch how your heart rejuvenates itself. Love never dies, and it's always a part of you in some way.

Gemini

Life and love thrive on adventure and new energy. Try something different, even if you have to do it by yourself. Go out and treat yourself to a date night for one. See a movie or call up a friend and hang out.

Cancer

When someone has decided to leave your life, let them. They are going where they feel they must be. This makes room for the person who is meant for you to enter your life. Right now, you may need to heal, but later, your heart will be so glad at the change that took place.

Leo

Love is a gift, and when you start with self-love you gain courage and strength that becomes a benefit to your relationship. You understand your partner better because you have grown to know yourself in a way you had not before.

Virgo

Time heals all wounds, but what matters is how you use the time you have been gifted. You have to do little things that bring you closer to wholeness. Write. Journal. Read good books and nurture your spirit.

Libra

Forgive yourself for being imperfect. It's good to have high standards for yourself and others. But you won't always reach them. Give yourself the grace to fall short and not be so hard on yourself.

Scorpio

Real love always finds a way to come to the light. The same is true about a person whose intentions are insincere. Eventually, you discover who a person is, even if you don't understand what their intentions are.

Sagittarius

Have high expectations in love, Sagittarius. You don't want to settle for less than what you truly need. Your heart will never allow you to accept the love that is half of what you crave. Wish for true love and believe that it will come to you at the right time.

Capricorn

To love well, it's important that you also tend to your heart's well-being. Don't let stress hinder your experience. You were made for joy. You are here to experience the good in others and also yourself.

Aquarius

Even if something seems like it's a no right now, that does not mean that the relationship will never happen. People take time to warm up and open their hearts. A new relationship may be worth waiting for, So, don't give up so quickly.

Pisces

Loving someone in the way that they need takes time and practice. If you don't succeed at making your partner feel wanted or special, there's always a chance to try again and to do better. What matters is that you are sincere and want to love them in the way that they need to be cared for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.