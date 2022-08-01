The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 2, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon entering Libra, and the Sun have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aim for happiness, Aries. Spend time around people who boost your spirits and bring you joy. Don't settle for less than those that uplift your spirits; toxic people will only bring you down.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Release the need to control the outcome, Taurus. You have a servant's heart, but once you have done all that you can do, it's up to others to meet you halfway. Being a team player means letting people carry their weight while you carry yours.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love takes courage, and so does romance. You may need to put yourself out there. You have to face your fears with strength and confidence. Inner courage grows when you feed it with experience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Listen to your heart, Cancer. Grief takes time to heal. You can't rush closure. Sometimes you can find it in an instant, but other times, you need to let time do its work while you process all your emotions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The truth can hurt, but it is necessary to hear. You are seeing the full situation clearly for the first time. It's sobering to know that you had missed these details before, but don't beat yourself up over the past. You know now, so take action.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your financial situation may change, and you will need to get a little bit creative. Now is a good time to think about how you will invest the money you have, save for what you need, and earn more for the things you want from life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have to consider your health, Libra. Aim for a holistic approach that considers everything you do. Your mind, body, and spirit connection are intertwined. Tend to all of them with self-care.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A friendship may be coming to an end, Scorpio. This does not have to mean you're enemies, but that your role in each other's lives no longer serves the same purpose. The distance can be a wonderful way to rediscover yourself, and you may come back around again soon.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Some people just cannot be in your circle of trust. You can give them a million opportunities, but they will prove to you time and again that being too close is hurtful and harmful to your heart. It's time to branch out and find newe people.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A white lie is still a lie, Capricorn. When someone hides something from you, they may think that they have a valid reason. But, at the end of the day, they were dishonest with you, and that can mean they need to know you are feeling disappointed. The trust is lost.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Regret happens. When you feel like you did something you wished you hadn't or you didn't do something you wished you had, it can hurt your heart. You have this moment to make up for the lost time. So, regret can become something that motivates you in a positive way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's normal to feel lonely at times, Pisces. Your feelings are a reminder that you are a human being. You may not like being by yourself, but this is a chance to see how you are actually your own best company. Get to know who you truly are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.