The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 29, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 29, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday. Check out what the stars, the Moon and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are ready to go, so when it feels like you have to wait to get certain projects done, frustration can creep in.

Even though you prefer to devise your own timely, Aries, it's always good to tune in to the world around you and listen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Authority figures may have a desire to control outcomes today, and this can rub your stubborn side in the wrong way.

Patience is not always your strongest trait, but for now, it will have to become the muscle you exercise the most.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your thoughts and feelings are important and you may feel the need to communicate them without reading the room.

Pay close attention to body language displayed by your audience. You may speak volumes when you don't say words at all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don't be so quick to swipe that credit card. Right now, impulse spending can be a weak point for you.

Think through any purchases you intend to make, especially if they are big-ticket items that could lead to buyer's remorse later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your goals and plans may be put on hold today. Something could come up outside of your control that requires you to call a timeout and pivot.

Your attention will be required elsewhere. Overall, a delay does not become a waste of your time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Not everyone can set the past behind them at the same pace, Virgo. You may still be grieving over the loss of a job, an ex, or a project you believed in.

Right now, processing those emotions are much more important than distractions. So don't fill the void with noise, instead, process.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Plans you were looking forward to may be placed on hold or canceled today.

Have a plan b in place so that if you have a window of time that opens suddenly, your day is not at a total and complete loss.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A job offer could be on the table or you may find yourself waiting and wondering whether or not the change is right for you.

Big decisions take time to make, so instead of rushing into something give yourself a day to figure things out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Respect is not easy to earn and it's also one of the easiest things to lose.

You may feel as though a person completely blew it with you by their actions. While you forgive, this slight can turn the tables and make it impossible for you to ever feel the same.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A package, project, or much-needed resource may not get to you when you expect. While delays can feel stressful and disappointing, you won't be left lacking. What you need will come to you at the right time, in a way that you did not expect.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A relationship may be taking a new direction that leaves you wondering if things are going well or not. You may need to distance yourself to view the entire situation with fresh eyes. Assume nothing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Start off with an organized list of all the things you want to complete before the day is over. Be organized and take a hands-on approach to your schedule. If something does not belong on your agenda, give yourself permission to remove it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.