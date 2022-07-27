The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, July 28, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 28, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday. Check out what the stars, the New Moon in Leo, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

A New Moon is a time to start a fresh chapter in your life. When the Moon is in Leo we are brave, willing, and a bit stubborn, too.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your joy will come back to you. It's been a long year, Aries, but good things are coming to you after the New Moon completes its trip through Leo. Later this week, expect to be busy, but you will get great results.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, a change at work could be underway, and a boss or some authority who has given you many problems may decide to accept a job offer elsewhere. This can give you the room you need to breathe and have a fresh start with someone else.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, communication is one of your strengths, and this New Moon encourages you to write what you are thinking. So purchase a journal or book to write down your dreams and start reliving your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Out with the old, in with the new. This New Moon invites you to let go of old items that no longer bring you joy and go shopping. Take this opportunity to buy things that are both beautiful and purpose-filled.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is the time of year when you ought to feel excited about the future. It's time to create your vision board and an action plan for the rest of the year. The New Moon invites you to think big and to believe in yourself. You define your limitations.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, someone from the past may try to reach out to you to make amends. Their efforts may appear sincere, but give them time to prove themselves. There could be an element of regret that causes them to apologize, but it may be too soon to tell if they're willing to do the difficult work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's time to step out of your comfort zone and socialize. You may be limiting yourself by only being around people you know. Start mingling in different social circles.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, work on self-respect. You may have allowed someone to overstep your boundaries. When you realize that your mental health is more important than an unequal relationship, you can make the right choices and create better priorities.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your faith and hope get restored in love and relationships. A person whom you had lost contact with may reenter your life and bring back feelings of love and affection. This is a wonderful time for fresh starts and new adventures.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Some mystery will be revealed, giving you the information you need to make an intelligent decision. Something put on hold may get the green light so that no more time is wasted and you can follow your dreams and goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a new relationship that brings a lot of promise could form for you. While a person could wholly enchant you without realizing how deeply your feelings run.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Do things that enhance your life, Pisces. There's no better time than now to manage your routines and physical health. This is a great day to start a new diet or to get back to exercising and doing things that improve your overall well-being.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.