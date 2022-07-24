The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, July 25, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 24, 2022
For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 25, 2022.
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Aries
Be creative with your love, Aries. Allow yourself to imagine a relationship that gives you all you need in romance. You can make it happen.
Taurus
Love can be unconditional, Taurus. Today, you may feel like there are dealbreakers that cause you to pull back, but you can work through them.
Gemini
Your romantic life can bring you a bit of surprise. You can meet someone and fall in love or realize a strength your partner has that brings you closer together.
Cancer
Make a lasting memory, Cancer. Schedule a date night with your partner that fosters you to fall in love.
Leo
All good relationships need a little bit of change. A bit of boredom in your relationship can mean that you need to rediscover new things to do as a couple.
Virgo
Give things time to resolve, Virgo. Things that you need to discuss that can feel hard to explore can wait until the morning. Why argue before bed? Enjoy the now.
Libra
Family is so important, Libra. You can find comfort in the company of people who understand your history. There are things you may not see now that they do.
Scorpio
Be curious about your relationship, Scorpio. There's always something new to learn and to grow from.
Sagittarius
You bring your past with you wherever you go. You may not realize that sometimes this brings problems to your love life. When you notice it, be open to changing it and take responsibility.
Capricorn
Everything is going to work out, Capricorn. It's OK to feel like this problem is huge when you're emotionally attached, but a problem can be solved one moment at a time.
Aquarius
Talk about how you feel, Aquarius. You have lots of feelings to process. Let your words flow.
Pisces
A person you didn't expect to fall in love with can enter your life sooner than you realize. Be open to the possibility and allow yourself a chance to fall in love again.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.