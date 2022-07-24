The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, July 25, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 25, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Aries

Be creative with your love, Aries. Allow yourself to imagine a relationship that gives you all you need in romance. You can make it happen.

Taurus

Love can be unconditional, Taurus. Today, you may feel like there are dealbreakers that cause you to pull back, but you can work through them.

Gemini

Your romantic life can bring you a bit of surprise. You can meet someone and fall in love or realize a strength your partner has that brings you closer together.

Cancer

Make a lasting memory, Cancer. Schedule a date night with your partner that fosters you to fall in love.

Leo

All good relationships need a little bit of change. A bit of boredom in your relationship can mean that you need to rediscover new things to do as a couple.

Virgo

Give things time to resolve, Virgo. Things that you need to discuss that can feel hard to explore can wait until the morning. Why argue before bed? Enjoy the now.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

Libra

Family is so important, Libra. You can find comfort in the company of people who understand your history. There are things you may not see now that they do.

Scorpio

Be curious about your relationship, Scorpio. There's always something new to learn and to grow from.

Sagittarius

You bring your past with you wherever you go. You may not realize that sometimes this brings problems to your love life. When you notice it, be open to changing it and take responsibility.

Capricorn

Everything is going to work out, Capricorn. It's OK to feel like this problem is huge when you're emotionally attached, but a problem can be solved one moment at a time.

Aquarius

Talk about how you feel, Aquarius. You have lots of feelings to process. Let your words flow.

Pisces

A person you didn't expect to fall in love with can enter your life sooner than you realize. Be open to the possibility and allow yourself a chance to fall in love again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.