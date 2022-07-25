The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, July 26, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 26, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Aries

Be kinder than usual today. Is it really important to be right, Aries?

You may do better speaking from the heart and remember that you are trying to build a bridge rather than burn one down.

Taurus

Aim for the stars when you love someone, but remember that it takes time to get there.

Be patient with yourself and others. You may wish for things to be perfect today, but unconditional love and grace are needed.

Gemini

Words can hurt someone when you use them in a way did not intend to do.

Think before speaking. Put yourself in another person's shoes and see things from their point of view.

Cancer

Money is always a challenging topic to discuss with a loved one.

The day can be hard to navigate if you're trying to work through a financial problem but are not on the same page. Work to partner; think about your goals.

Leo

When you put yourself first, it may be your way of setting a boundary. Reassure your partner that you need this time to think.

Make plans to do something fun and creative when you're ready to hang out again.

Virgo

Why rehash the past when the future is bright?

When you focus solely on what you cannot change you miss out on what you have before your eyes. Discuss your feelings, but be future-oriented as much as you can.

Libra

You may fight with a good friend and feel hurt by unpleasant conversations you wish you had not had.

Two people who love each other can also argue worse than enemies because they know one another so well. Give this situation time to cool, then reach out to resolve it when you're ready.

Scorpio

Today, it can be hard to let others give you what you need. A part of you may prefer to do things yourself without the added help. Being snappy or pushing people away may feel like a little struggle today.

Sagittarius

Keep your ego in check, Sagittarius.

Despite how much you love someone you may be so focused on work that you forget to make time for romance. Today, strive to have a balance of both.

Capricorn

Tend to the details, Capricorn. Have you prepared certain documents your loved ones would need if you were unable to handle things yourself?

Today is a good day to begin creating instructions and an emergency list of things they would need. Doing this when you don't need it is much better than begin caught unaware.

Aquarius

Consider the big picture, even in love, Aquarius. A problem could come up that creates tension between you and your mate.

Your analytical mind can easily get bogged down in the details and lose sight of what matters most in your relationship. Aim for compassion and empathy.

Pisces

You are open to love and your desire to care for someone is strong.

You are a nurturer today. Your sweet side comes out in a way that is loving, kind, and tender.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.