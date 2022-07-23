Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 24, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, July 24, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

It's time for a break from the things that confound you, Aries. Why not plan a trip for your next adventure and do something fun that you enjoy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You need a little bit of peace and relaxation, Taurus. Remove yourself from toxic situations and don't only make peace with the past. Run from it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Don't compromise yourself, Gemini. This is a wonderful time in your life. Every choice you make counts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Practice makes perfect, and when you don't do well the first time, try again. Don't worry about being wrong, you need to figure things out to decide what it is you want in life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Be brave, Leo. It can be exhausting holding back your power in life. You need to express yourself and put yourself first.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Study the future, Virgo. You can learn so much from astrology and the occult. Why not see what you can learn without taking a class. Study yourself first.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Pause for a moment and think about your life for a moment. You can learn so much from looking within. Don't let the time go by without exploring your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Trust that your heart can rest at ease. The Universe has your back and it will be there to protect and guide you whatever it is you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Make one tiny commitment to yourself to do things differently. You get to rewrite the future, and only you are the author of your final destination.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You can make better decisions. Painful moments are here to teach you how to be strong. And you are much more powerful than you realize.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Let yourself pull back a little bit from the world. You need to restore your energy when you feel tired. It's good for you to rest.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Love can be the reason why you decide to follow the rules someone else has set for you. If it feels right, then follow your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.