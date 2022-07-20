Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 21, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, July 21, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

No matter what you face, today it's best to keep an optimistic mindset. The Sun tarot card is a clear sign that difficulties and good times lead to blessings. Don't fear whatever comes your way. Everything will work out for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Taurus, you know how people can be at the workplace. There may be that one person who didn't get enough coffee in the morning only to bring a fowl mood to the office with them. You may feel like you want to go home early just to find a center of calm, but for today, just let things roll off your back. Five o'clock will roll around sooner than you think.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You better work, Gemini! Today it's all about the effort you put forth to get the result that you want. You can't just expect something to happen if you don't focus, right? So, put the phone down and don't scroll on TikTok (as tempting as it may be). Instead, get through your to-do list ASAP, and hit those goals.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You were a hot mess earlier this week but now look at you smiling and acting as though nothing could stop you from finding your joy. You're in a much better place now that you've gotten over whatever it was that hurt your heart. You're ready to take on the world, and it does not matter that it's hump day either.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Who cares about those backstabbers, right? You are over it already. You know that you are a great person with a lot of love to offer. If someone and their friends can't appreciate you for who you are, you'll find better places to be and people who do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Virgo, you're much smarter than you realize, but even you could stand to listen to someone's advice every once in a while. You might not like to hear from someone who is standing on the sidelines but seems to think they can tell you how to live your life. The thing is there's always something of value from a person's mouth when they speak. Ponder it and see what that might be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

There's a lot of drama going on right now, and you may have gotten a little bit too caught up in the deets. You aren't someone who likes to get into the gossip of who did what, Libra. So, even though people may have become overly comfortable spilling the beans about something scandalous, just bow out and let them know you're too busy to listen to anything right now unless it's really important.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are determined, Scorpio. This is why it's so important to strike when the iron is hot. You have a really strong perspective and know what it will take to do what you set out to do. Don't let the day go by just procrastinating. Get started.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

When your intuition goes radio silent, it's a bit startling. Today, you may ask the universe for help, but it's quiet. You get nothing, nada, zip. Instead of fretting, this could mean that what you want needs to be on hold. Tomorrow, things will become clearer for you. So, wait.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

When you thought everything was green light and ready to go, a monkey wrench gets thrown into your plans. This can feel not very good, but hey, your time is wide open and free to do other important things, like shop!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

You need to be the queen bee right now. You have been handing it out. your power for too long. It's time to reclaim your identity and self. You know what you need to do and what you want to be. Visualize it. It's so close for you now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Someone is holding back how they really feel and you can tell that there's a secret being kept. You might want to ask directly to see if they will open up to you. Your sincere concern may be all that they need to say what's on their heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.