The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes, July 18 - 24, 2022

"Hot town, summer in the city, back of my neck getting dirty and gritty..."

Here we are in the heat of it, zodiac signs, and this week proves that the astrology transits we'll be hosting will do us just fine. Three signs will be seeing great horoscopes this week as we're prancing on into Leo season, on the 23rd, and for many people, this is the true representative of summer and all of its potential.

This week's cast of cosmic characters includes Venus in Cancer, Sun trine moon, Moon in Aries, Moon square Venus (not too shabby so far) and of course, Sun in Leo. Smells like an awards show, and oh yeah, we'll be celebrating our good fortune throughout the week.

While we will have our share of Pluto influences, most of us will manage to seek dry land, where we don't fall into the dark depths of Pluto's depressive state.

We can thank the many Aries transits that follow us during the week as Aries is going to act as our backbone this week, and it will NOT let us down.

And, if passionate romance is what you're after, I'm going to cliché the heck out of this next statement: The weather is not the only thing that's going to get hot-hot-hot.

We've got the drive of Aries backing up our feelings of confidence, and Leo Sun making us feel virtually irresistible. We feel good, we look good and if our mind is in the right head space, everything we have turns to gold ... including our love lives.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for the week of July 18 to& 24, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've always been a fan of the summertime, and even though growing up made the fantasy of summer a little less glossy and giddy, you still feel good during this time.

This week has you feeling invulnerable — it's as if nothing bothers you and should anything even try, you might not notice it. Your Aries fire is being used to bolster your feelings of self-confidence this week.

You are strong, yes, but your power goes to creating beauty and fun. You may throw a party during this time, or you may plan a chef-level dinner.

The sky's the limit where you're concerned, but one this is for sure — your loved one will be by your side, enjoying it all with you. The main reason for your carefree attitude is that you simply don't have the bandwidth for drama or unnecessary action.

You get what you want because you work hard for it. *chef's kiss*

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Did someone say the word, 'passion'? Why yes, Scorpio, they did, and who are they? The transits that support your love life this week, that's who!

You are working with the distinct energies of Moon in Aries and Moon square Venus, and both of them are working hard to make sure you get what you want.

Summer heat inspires you to look good, and that new lifestyle choice of yours is starting to pay off. You can't help but get positive attention everywhere you go, even if it's to the office.

So, whether you are on the job or finally getting some well-deserved time off, this week belongs to you and whoever is fortunate enough to be your romantic partner.

You may also be tempted to play hooky, and who am I to tell you not to? Ruby says, "have fun, play in the sun, and don't do anything I wouldn't do!"

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This may be the best week you'll have this summer, Sagittarius, as you will finally be feeling better physically, and that will inspire you to get up and do EVERYTHING.

You can be a bit of a hermit at times, and you spend a little too much time inside during Cancer season. When Sun enters Leo, you do a complete about-face and your shy, quiet demeanor rapidly morphs into party central.

You missed your friends, but needed the time to yourself, however, all that's changed and you are there for all of it. If you are with someone romantically, it's time to get out and paint the town red...or black...or multi-colored. You choose.

All roads lead to success this week, so whatever you put your amazing mind to, you will find fun and excitement.

Don't worry about overdoing it, as you'll have plenty of romantic down-time to balance it all out. Smooth sailing, Sag!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.