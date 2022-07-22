Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 23, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, July 23, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

They say that the truth will set you free, but sometimes it also can hold you hostage. You may be overthinking a recent discovery. It's hard to wrap your mind around certain things once they come to the light, but try not to dwell on what you cannot control or change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You're ready for a new relationship, Taurus. Whether it's a change to an existing romance or a spark kindled by a new flame, the stars are in your favor and something amazing is about to begin.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You want to care for people. You need to know that the people in your life are provided for. But, remember to also care for your own needs, Gemini. You matter as much as everyone else around you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to do something creative. You have so many fresh ideas for this summer. Maybe take off on an adventure and try something new.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Don't hide behind the computer all day scrolling and watching others live their best life. Go out and do something you'd like to do. Don't be afraid to venture to a place you've never been, even if you go alone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

It's hard to know which path to choose when you are standing at a crossroads. You've thought everything through, so now all that's left to do is follow your heart. Your gut will know what path you ought to take.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

There's something amazing happening, and the first signs of innovation and growth are manifesting for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Slow down. Certain decisions require a lot of forethought and time. You may be in the habit of making snap decisions, but this time around it's better for you to gather the facts and take it slow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You're put up a lot of walls and for years your guards have been up. Tall and high is your boundaries when it comes to love, but slowly things are beginning to come down. Soon you'll be ready to take a big step and reopen your heart to love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Not every human being is ready for an intimate connection. Some people don't want to let anyone in so close to their heart. They prefer some distance and want a little bit of safety. If you're feeling this way, it's OK. Give yourself the space you need.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Stand tall, Aquarius. Today you will need to make a statement about what you will and will not tolerate in life. You don't have to worry about how others will react. This is a decision that's about you and a reflection of your desires in life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are necessary. You may feel sad that something is over, but without this closure, a new beginning would be impossible or unhealthy. Don't reopen a door once it's been closed. It shut for a reason.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.