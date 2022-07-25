Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 26, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Someone's dark side gets revealed to you, Aries.

When you see the truth of a person in front of your eyes, it can be so hard to believe.

This red flag presents you with a choice. What will you decide to do? Acknowledge it or ignore it?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Why rush into a situation you're unsure of, Taurus?

When your gut screams for you to slow down or halt, listen to it. This is your own soul speaking to you. Why choose to ignore it?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You have a problem here, Gemini, and it could be sudden.

You may feel overwhelmed by a situation that you did not expect. However, if you tread lightly and carefully, you'll get through without a scratch.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's time to let go, Cancer. You have been holding to hope but getting nothing back in return.

You need to face the truth and realize this situation isn't for you, and it's time to move on. Your energy is best served elsewhere.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are getting comfortable with what you should feel uncomfortable about.

You might be hanging in there because you hope to impress someone or wish to make things better.

Your sacrifice hurts yourself, Leo. Maybe it's better to change and see what happens next.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Emotions are complicated, Virgo. When you feel confused, don't try to pretend everything is alright.

Be honest about what's going on inside your heart. Honesty is the best policy.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Dig your heels into the dirt and don't give up. You need tenacity and grit now more than ever.

Of course, it's easier to quit, but you're not here to go home without what you came here to do. You will hit that final goal, but only if you stand tall and keep going.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

No one likes it when they feel as though another person is calling the shots.

You may have lost a little bit of control over a problem or situation, but that does not mean you need to be passive. Be proactive, Scorpio! You've got this.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You are more than ready, Sagittarius. Don't hesitate.

Take action and don't waste any more time. You have a lot to accomplish and there is no time for you to waste.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Temptation is coming for you, Capricorn; however, you are much stronger now than before.

In the past, you would have folded and given in. But, this time around, you are smarter and know how to avoid anything that will suck you back into old patterns. You've grown.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Change starts with the mind, Aquarius. Consider all that you've learned during this stage of your life.

You're stronger now and you have wisdom you can share with others to help them learn to do the same.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are a fighter, Pisces. You know how to stand up for yourself when you feel under attack.

Today, you may have someone push your buttons. It's important to choose your words wisely, and control your emotions, especially if you feel angry.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.