Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 25, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, July 25, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun spends a day in the zodiac sign of Leo. The Moon leaves Gemini to enter Cancer.

Monday's numerology brings intuitive energy: Life Path 11/2. Life Path 11 reminds us to balance our spiritual life with our material obligations.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Chin up, Aries. You have recently overcome a few challenges.

Although you still have a lot of work left to do, everything is starting to come together nicely.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Time is a limited resource and you won't want to waste what you have unnecessarily.

Be intentional about how you plan your day. Try not to fill your day with distractions or procrastination that squanders your opportunities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Wealth comes in many forms, and now you can do things to help improve your overall financial security.

You may have an opportunity to establish a new stream of income or to make more money. Seize it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are such a cheerleader, Cancer. The fact that you want people to do well, and you're so encouraging, says so much about who you are as a person.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You're a bit all over the place, so now that you're aware, it's good to regroup and refocus your attention on what matters most to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Self-doubt is normal, Virgo, When you feel unsure about your life, stop and ask yourself why.

Talk to a friend. You can't push yourself to do something you haven't defined.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Things don't always work out the way that we plan for them to be.

It's an adjustment, but you can always try again another time taking a new approach. Take the lessons you learn now and then find a better approach. You can do it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You may struggle to grasp the full picture of an idea today.

Dig into things so you can learn more about the topic, so you can see it in your mind's eye.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time to look inward, Sagittarius. If you don't feel like socializing at this time, excuse yourself and make time for introspection.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You have a bit of psychic energy right now. Allow your mind to be open to what your heart is trying to reveal. Listen intently.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Are you bored, Aquarius? If so, find a new hobby. Start with something small and see where your interests take you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You may attain a little bit of fame today. Something could become popular for you on social media — a post or a statement you make.

