The Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes for each zodiac sign using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer which highlights our home, family members, parents, and in the tarot the Chariot card.

The Moon will be in Aries, the zodiac sign who rules The Emperor. Aries is associated with war and The Emperor signifies fights, quarrels and not getting along well with others.

Today's numerology is associated with Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer, the complete opposite of what we face with the Quarter Moon phase that takes place today.

Our primary lesson is to grow from our strife and trials with others. We may have some head-butting and instances where we don't get along as well as we ought to do.

Instead of letting it ruin the day, learn from the challenges and grow into a bigger, better person.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

It's time to tap into your feminine energy and express your softer side.

You can co-create with the universe and bring into your life anything you want to manifest today.

Trust your instincts, Aries. They are there to guide you and to help you find your ultimate happiness and fulfillment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Change is never easy. A part of you feels comfortable with what you know, and you don't want to disappoint others who thought you'd always remain the same.

You don't want to hold yourself back for the sake of pleasing someone else, though. So, even though growth is never a simple process, be true to yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You have been doing so well holding back and not getting pulled into old habits and patterns. But, every once in a while you can feel your old self creeping back in.

If you slip once, don't beat yourself up for being human. Just get back into your routine and start over again. This small mishap won't hold you back any more than you allow it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Negative thinking and fear can make you feel as though you're not good enough. Imposter syndrome can hit strongly today.

Admit that you're going through a tough time but also be brave and willing to continue to do what you're doing. When you persist you silence those inner voices that prevent you from living out your best life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You strive to be a good person, and it's not always as easy as it seems. People can push buttons. There will be people who say the wrong thing at the wrong time and it makes you feel angry or upset.

You may question yourself when this happens. The fact that you're dealing with difficult people should not be taken as something is wrong with you. You don't attract people like this into your life, it's just part of being a human being.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When you think the grass is greener on the other side it can leave you feeling so unhappy and dissatisfied with your love life. You might think that someone else would be better for you.

You may become unhappy with your current relationship. It's important to review these emotions so that you address them and live in your truth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Foundations are so important to success. It does not matter what part of life you're dealing with right now. From relationships to a business structure. this tarot card is inviting to pay attention to the details and dedicate yourself to improving your focus each day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Today, you are going to have to do the heavy lifting in your relationship. The vision you have for your love life is more than just a romantic pursuit. It is going to require everything you have to give emotionally and so much more.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are going to feel such an overwhelming sense of joy and satisfaction. You may even feel speechless by how great and wonderful an experience will be for you today. Prepare to be wowed!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You are going to receive some good news, and it's all the happy tears now. You will not have any reason to cry, and if you do, it's all out of joy and a sense that your life is complete.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You are a strong-minded person. If someone tries to lie to you or bring you down for all that you have earned, you won't even feel it. You're going to be in a strong place. This is just a moment in time that will pass.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

To say you have talent would be an understatement. You have an overwhelming ability to find the solutions others miss. In fact, you may solve an important problem that has plagued others for some time, and you do it without any problems.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.