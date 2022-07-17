Mostly everybody on Earth grows up with the idea that, ideally, they are to find their true love, marry them, have kids, and live happily ever after.

While most of us are more realistic and forgiving about this locked-in idealism, we still search for that elusive 'true love,' In a way, we set ourselves up for the journey of a lifetime, trying to realize this idea.

But it is so far-fetched? Just because it's an 'ideal' doesn't necessarily mean it's an impossible dream. We are entitled to our dreams, and when we're young, we want the kind of connection that makes us feel safe, loved, secure and happy.

RELATED: How To Find Your Venus Sign — And What It Says About You

Time makes us a little tired, leading to bitterness and disbelief in the possibility of such a love. But is there no such thing as true love? It would probably be a good idea to define what one thinks of true love before calling it quits.

When we have major transits such as Venus in Cancer, we lighten up when it comes to love; we give it a chance. That means we don't look for all the faults or what could go wrong. We see the person we're interested in as a human being, flawed and perhaps wonderful.

During Venus in Cancer, true love is easily found because we're less concerned with our checklist of 'what makes this person NUMBER ONE' and more interested in 'everything that makes this person special.'

True love is found today by the ones who accept nature as it is. If we live in doubt of finding it, we will never know it at all.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their True Love During Venus In Cancer, July 17 - August 11, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How many times have you fallen in love, Taurus? And with each person, have you not considered that they might perhaps be your true love? When you fall in love, you fall hard, every time. Still, you ended up broken-hearted, feeling as though you just experienced a great loss.

That great loss led to great freedom; however, each new freedom came with lessons; you got to know yourself better through each end.

You are more open now, and while you make it a point to avoid certain behavioral types, you realize that people are people, and if you 'get' a good one, you're lucky.

Today, during Venus in Cancer, you will look into the eyes of someone you know deep in your heart is the right one for you. Call it true love, or call it a new experience. Either way, today will bring you a beautiful moment.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your response to Venus in Cancer is one of acceptance and enthusiasm; you are ready to love someone, and that, right there, makes all the difference. Today you may find a person who feels a similar way; you may already know them or even be in a relationship with them.

What's different is that today is the day you 'see' each other, perhaps for the first time. Experience has a way of making a person insensitive, and yet, it also refines us to the place where we become 'no-nonsense' people.

This attitude allows us to open our hearts to new experiences, and sometimes we can see others with 'good' eyes. Venus in Cancer brings about this 'good' vision and gives you a chance to view your true love as someone who is not only 'true' but real, trustworthy and worth knowing.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your true love is someone you've placed the blame for the world's ruination on. You've taken this person for granted and made complaining about them a lifestyle. You talk behind their back and indulge in hours and hours of resentful thoughts; if only you could have escaped their clutches, and yet, here you are.

And who is it that comes to your rescue, time and time again? Who is that puts up with your hissy fits and irrational behavior? Who is the person that has stood by your side even as you contemplate throwing them off a cliff? That person is your true love, Capricorn.

During Venus in Cancer, you may get a glimpse into the truth of this, and it will hit you like a ton of bricks. Your true love has been by your side all along, and it looks like they are never going to leave you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.