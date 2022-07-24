The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, July 25, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 25, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

Emotions run to extremes today due to the astrological line of up: Chiron retrograde and Mercury squaring Mars.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Gemini enters Cancer, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, July 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be optimistic, Aries. A new season of passion is underway. Give yourself a chance to enjoy it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Seek connection with family, Taurus. Reach out to people you've not spoken to in a while and start feeling like you're back in the swing of things.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to converse about a problem. Be the one who starts the conversation first. Lead the way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money is a hot topic right now. A change to your finances can be expected.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are beginning a new chapter of your life. Aim for your highest goals and reach for the stars.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are so brave to look back and ask what you need to do differently than before. The past won't define you, but your choices will.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A warm friendship is a gift to your spirit. Someone is there for you in a way you needed. You are so fortunate to have so many people love you for who you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A work-related matter can elevate your status to a higher level of being. You may not have expected so many good things to come to you, but you earned them by your hard work and effort.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The universe taps you on the shoulder to let you know it's hard at work for you. There are things in life that come to you naturally, but it's fated and not something to second-guess.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Someone has things that they can share with you openly and willingly. You may have to ask and let your needs become known.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A relationship starts to develop into something magical and unexpected. You can fall in love with a person you're with all over again or feel like you are ready to start something new with a person you connected with recently.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Make positive choices that impact your health in a powerful way. Be intentional with your food and exercise. Strengthen your life by altering your routine in a beneficial way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.