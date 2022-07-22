The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, July 23, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 23, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Taurus entering Gemini, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your mind may kick into overdrive once the Moon enters Gemini today. It's the perfect time for catching up on writing-related tasks or speaking to someone whom you'd like to catch up with. Plan to do a lot of talking!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Do you have some paperwork that needs to be updated or filed? Today's Moon in Gemini helps you to get organized. You're more mindful of the details you may have missed before. Today, buckle down and stay busy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters your sign today, Gemini. When the Moon is in your sign, you start to feel more intentional about the things you want out of life. From setting a new goal to working through a personal problem, today's destined to be productive for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The past can take over your emotional energy, Cancer. As you start to feel the Moon in Gemini activating your sector of hidden enemies, be mindful of toxic things that try to hijack your life. From people you know are energy vampires to negative thoughts, abolish them by focusing on what's positive and helpful.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to socialize and to go out and have fun. With the Moon in chatty Gemini, you're ready to go out and have some fun. Your homebody side may not like settling in for the weekend doing the same old thing. It's time to mix it up and try something new.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may be working a few hours over the usual today, as it seems like the Moon in Gemini encourages you to impress the boss and try to make a good impression. While it's not your usual mode to stay and work late during a weekend, today, you may forget to monitor the clock while getting some important things done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Dive into a good book, Libra, It's a day to study, think, and ponder about life and the future. You may rediscover your love of reading today. It's the perfect day for a trip to a bookstore or library to check out the latest releases and start rebuilding your summer reading list.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Someone may disclose too much information. You may encounter a person who goes overboard in the things that they want to say to you. It can be hard to tune out their words, especially if you live in the same house together, so go for a walk or put on headphones and listen to your favorite songs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today was made for love, relationships, romance and time spent building partnerships. If you have been hanging out solo and doing things on your own, team up with a buddy. Shop, socialize, grab some dinner and enjoy your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you set a goal, you might have set it down and forgotten about it, but the Moon in Gemini invites you to start incorporating more intention in your life. Start to think about all the dreams you'd like to see fulfilled. You can work toward a new goal, but write it down where you can see it. Have a friend hold you accountable.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are thinking about romance a little more lately, and there may be a budding relationship on the horizon. Something is happening that catches your attention and gives you a reason to feel optimistic about love and a potential relationship partner.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Do you wonder about your family history? You may enjoy checking out your past, reading up on your genealogy, and finding out information from relatives you didn't know. Perhaps ask for old recipes you don't want to lose or scan Facebook to see what photos friends and family have posted to create your own online album.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.