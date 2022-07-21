The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 22, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 22, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aries entering Taurus, and the Sun in Cancer entering Leo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, July 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be careful with spending and do your homework. An unexpected problem could have a financial impact. Pay attention to the math and check your budget before making any big purchases.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life can challenge your beliefs about a lot of things. When you find yourself wondering if something is OK to do or if you're being true to yourself, pause. You don't have to rush ahead into something until you're ready.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

An ex from the past can come back seeming to have well-intentions. Their presence in your life can be confusing and chaotic. Give your emotions time to settle before jumping to conclusions thinking that they are 'the one'.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friends fight especially when they are close to each other. A sudden disagreement can feel like it's the end of the world and your friendship is forever over, but it's just a moment where you both need space and time to reflect.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your job can feel insecure and cause you to wonder if you're in the right place. Before jumping to conclusions, turning in your resignation or quitting, ask yourself what the universe is trying to help you learn. This could be your chance to grow and make a good impression.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Faith gets rattled when bad things happen to good people. It's hard to understand why God allows things to persist. You may feel like you have too many unanswered questions. Today was made to explore your belief and spirituality so you can find the truth of what you are feeling.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may need to ask for something back. People become forgetful after borrowing items. If you need an item and it's been too long, send a text and inquire. It's good to ask for what is yours and do so with a gentle reminder.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love can feel rocky and your relationship begins to show its fraying edges. Lovers have a funny way of being reflective mirrors toward one another. You may see things that you didn't see now and need to work on them together as a team.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Use this time to get organized. Allow yourself to recreate your space. Clean out clutter. Get intentional with your living space.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Romance isn't always the answer to a problem, but it can make you forget you have them. Today, focus on the things that make your heart swoon and give you a sense of wonder and awe about love. Enjoy flirting and thinking what-if.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Certain family members may appear to be drama-bound. You don't have to join them. Today, stay out of problems that aren't yours to solve. Be a good listener and offer help when asked.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Communication is problematic. People may try to push their own agenda. Take notes and observe. Be the person in the group that asks great questions and lets others speak up when needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.