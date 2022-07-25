The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 26, 2022

As the Moon moves through Cancer, it’s a day to retreat and spend time doing what you love, even if that happens to be nothing.

Cancer is the zodiac sign of the mother and of home.

Under this energy, you can feel less like going out and more like staying in.

This shouldn’t be seen as an inconvenience but as an opportunity.

When the Moon is in Cancer, it gives you a chance to rest, which as you prepare to head into the Leo New Moon and the Uranus North Node union next week, you need exactly.

Astrology works together, which means that the best thing to do today is to appreciate this soothing homebody energy that’s coming in, trusting that it’s preparing you for something else.

Cancer wants you to not just take time to rest your physical body but also take time to tend to your emotional one as well.

In the coming weeks, there will be changes coming in that likely will be unexpected and will require you to be able to navigate uncharted waters.

By allowing yourself to stay in, to relax, you’ll also give yourself a chance to build up your own physical energy and mental strength so that you can be clear and focused as you move through Leo Season.

There is a shift occurring within the planets where more are now based on the passionate fire sign of Leo rather than the emotional sensitivity of Cancer.

This can be something you need to acclimate to as you will feel more driven to pursue what sets your heart on fire rather than just perseverating over your feelings.

Venus in Cancer also joins up with the Moon in Cancer which will make you feel even more introverted with your feelings.

Don’t be afraid to ask for quiet today or what it is that you need from those around you.

The priority today should be rest so that you can carry that peace with you into the coming days.

Here's why Tuesday's horoscopes are great for these three zodiac signs starting July 26, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Venus and the Moon are both in your sign today, giving you the chance to really settle into your feelings and rest for your physical body. Even if you have work today, try to make sure that you give yourself rest later on so that you can build up your energy in the days to come.

The Moon in Cancer will enable you to reconnect to your feelings, reflecting on your recent zodiac season and what may have come up for you. Suppose you’re looking to make changes in the year ahead.

In that case, this is an excellent day to take those Cancer Season reflections and see how they actually come together for the next year. Because you will be in your feelings more, you also will be able to tap into your truth with greater ease, allowing you to truly have greater confidence in the path ahead.

Venus in your sign today will be adding to the emotional sensitivity and also giving you a chance to reflect on what is going on romantically that may be a part of what you’d like to personally change in the coming months. Make sure that when you are reflecting about everything that you are feeling with your heart versus thinking with your head.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Sun is in Leo today as the Moon is in Cancer, giving you a chance to check in a rest before you approach your annual New Moon. New Moons are a time for beginnings, and because it occurs during your zodiac season, it means that it’s even more powerful.

To truly set intentions that reflect your growth, you need to make sure to take the space to bring awareness to everything you’ve been through. During today's energy, reflect on how you feel because of recent events, not just the actual events you’ve been through.

You tend to be very action orientated, so you focus on what has happened and what you’d like to occur in the future. But your feelings are your truth, and this part of you guides you forward so that you can make sure that you’re not repeating any cycles or patterns you’ve already realized you’ve outgrown.

This New Moon coming up in just a few days will be mighty when it comes to helping you get clear about what you’re most passionate about so that this can be the theme for your life moving forward. To make the most of that, take today and really get clear on your emotional feelings involving everything so that as you begin this new chapter, you know that it’s with a new heart.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mars is in your sign today as it aligns with the Moon in Cancer, bringing you to a place of motivated determination. You are an earth sign which usually means that logic wins out over feelings, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that your life is in alignment with your truth. This is where today becomes so important.

Mars is the planet of action and ambition, always striving for more. The Moon rules your emotional self; together, these two planets will help you tune in to your feelings and then help you put a plan of action to move forward.

Try not to spring into action today. As much as you may begin to feel restless or as if you need to do something, it would be best if today you simply took time to reflect and think about how you will do things differently.

This space of acting from your feelings can be new for you, especially those vulnerable feelings you don’t always share with others. Remember that you have already discovered that your security rests within yourself. This new path can have as much risk as it takes to feel like you’re finally living life according to your heart’s truth.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.