The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, July 18, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 18, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aries, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do something physical to blow off steam, Aries. The Moon entering your sign can bring a boost of energy that feels more like anxiousness.

Keep yourself active and avoid confrontation for matters that are unimportant.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Why tackle things that are in the past? There are plenty of battles to fight today, but something that you cannot change isn't one of them.

Stay focused on what is important; don't let memory derail your focus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friends can be fun but there are times when you want to fly solo and be independent.

Today you may find anyone who hangs around too long overstaying their welcome. If you need a little me-time admit it and ask for your space.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You take the lead in nearly everything you do today, Cancer.

Striving for excellence while entering the rat race to compete can be exhausting, but it's also where you will experience exponential growth this week. Be sure to reward yourself for all your hard work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Why argue? There are certain points that simply are not worth getting upset over.

When it comes to politics, religion or other topics that you tend to avoid in conversation, sensitivities run unusually rampant today. Tread lightly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

People can be selfishly competitive and today you may notice when someone has a vendetta in place.

You don't want to be in the line of fire if there are coworkers or family members with drama that's unresolved. Even advice may backfire. Try to stay out of things that do not involve you right now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Don't take things personally today. Your peace-loving side will be tested and tried. Little things can feel like they are blown up for no reason, and problems that you thought were over can come up again.

With the Moon in Aries soon approaching Jupiter, life can feel brutal right now, so create a safe space and lay low.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are sharp, but today you are beyond shrewd and someone may feel like you are taking them apart with well-intended feedback.

A gentle approach will always go over well, but being too pointed in your advice may come across as a verbal attack. Aim for greater kindness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Passion strikes at the heart of you today, and you may come on a little stronger than you realize.

Try to taper it back if signs reveal you're love isn't being reciprocated.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Head butting and a bit of contention are to be expected today. You may find that you're unable to please everyone no matter how hard you try.

So, rather than throw your hands up in the air in frustration, do your best and expect things to be rocky.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When you speak your mind there can still be a world of miscommunication.

Clarity is needed today, so if you have something important to tell a friend or loved one, be concise. No beating around the bush is needed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you're on a budget, you want to be careful when the Moon is in Aries. You can be prone to spending more than you ought to do just because.

Buyer's remorse and regret can feel strong, so if you see something you really want, be sure that you are OK with the bill that follows.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.